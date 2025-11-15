Axia Posts Strong Quarterly Growth as Stable Economy Boosts Consumer Demand

HARARE – Axia Corporation reported strong volume growth across its business units in the three months to September, attributing the improved performance to a more stable economic environment, expanded branch networks and firmer consumer demand.

The group said its results were supported by a period of relative policy consistency, subdued inflation and a stabilising exchange rate — conditions that many corporates have described as critical to recent gains in formal-sector activity. The latest figures reinforce a wider trend reflected in recent corporate disclosures from Delta, Afdis, Simbisa and other major firms, all of which have reported rising volumes amid improved consumer liquidity, strong mining earnings and record tobacco receipts.

Axia’s retail and distribution operations benefited significantly from increased foot traffic and better purchasing power. TV Sales & Home posted double-digit growth, with volumes up 31% following branch expansions in Churchill, Mvurwi, Norton, Hogerty and at the Factory Shop. Management said competitive pricing and a broader national footprint were key drivers of demand in household appliances and furniture.

Restapedic, the group’s bedding manufacturer, recorded a 28% increase in volumes, selling 16,140 beds during the quarter. The company cited stronger distribution channels in both urban and rural markets as well as higher business-to-business orders, reflecting renewed activity in the hospitality, retail and property sectors.

Transerv, Axia’s automotive spares division, delivered a 15% rise in sales volumes after opening eight new outlets. The unit’s performance mirrors broader momentum in vehicle maintenance and parts supply, supported by steady mining and transport activity across the country.

Axia said its third-quarter results confirm that a more predictable macroeconomic backdrop is beginning to filter through to the consumer market. The company noted that stable pricing, an improved supply chain and consistent monetary policy had helped stimulate demand in key retail categories.

The performance aligns with patterns seen across the corporate sector. Beverage giant Delta has reported double-digit volume growth in lagers, sorghum beer and soft drinks; Afdis has recorded a 43% surge in volumes supported by stronger consumer incomes; and Simbisa has revealed large procurement outlays that highlight increased formal-sector throughput. In construction, Masimba Holdings and in mining, Caledonia Mining have also reported stronger revenues underpinned by improved sectoral activity.

Economists say the collective data points to rising nominal and real activity, even as companies continue to navigate structural pressures such as high operating costs, intermittent power supply, imported inflation and a competitive informal market.

For Axia, the outlook remains cautiously optimistic. The group says it plans to continue expanding its branch network and deepening market coverage as long as economic stability and policy predictability are maintained.