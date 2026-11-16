Fidelity Insurer Posts US$1.57m Loss as Claims Rise 87%

HARARE, November 16, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – A Zimbabwean insurance and financial services group has slipped into a US$1.57 million loss after a sharp increase in insurance claims and weaker investment returns outweighed strong growth in its life assurance and funeral services businesses.

The group, whose latest trading update covers the nine months to September 30, 2026, reported a reversal from a US$4.36 million profit recorded in the comparative period, highlighting the financial pressures facing insurers despite improving macroeconomic conditions in Zimbabwe.

Claims increased by 87% to US$7.84 million from US$4.20 million previously, driven by higher policy withdrawals, surrenders and retrenchment-related claims.

Investment income also weakened, particularly because of poor performance on the Malawi Stock Exchange, which recorded a negative year-on-year return of 18% during the period, compared with a positive return of 247% in 2025.

The deterioration illustrates the exposure of regional insurance groups to both policyholder behaviour and investment-market volatility, even when their underlying insurance operations continue to expand.

Zimbabwe’s economic stability provides a supportive backdrop

The group’s operating performance came against a relatively stable domestic economic environment during the third quarter, characterised by moderated inflation, exchange-rate stability and disciplined monetary management.

Annual inflation measured in Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) closed September at 3.7%, within the Southern African Development Community’s indicative range of 3% to 7%. Month-on-month inflation averaged 0.4% during the nine months.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe reduced its policy rate from 35% to 30% in June and further to 27.9% in September, while the country achieved all quantitative targets under the International Monetary Fund’s Staff-Monitored Programme.

Foreign currency receipts reached approximately US$15.9 billion during the nine months, representing a 33.7% increase from US$11.9 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Exports accounted for 69% of total foreign currency receipts, supported by gold, platinum group metals and lithium. Diaspora remittances contributed approximately 15%.

Foreign currency receipts exceeded external payments, generating a cumulative external surplus of US$4.3 billion.

The interbank exchange rate remained broadly stable, moving from ZWG26.7698 per US dollar at the end of June to ZWG26.7965 at the end of September, representing a marginal depreciation of 0.1%.

Foreign currency reserves also strengthened, reaching nearly US$2 billion in September from US$1.4 billion in June, equivalent to approximately two months of import cover.

The parallel-market premium narrowed from approximately 35% at the end of 2025 to around 20% during the reporting period.

Life and pensions revenue expands 36%

Despite the deterioration in overall profitability, the group’s Life and Pensions business delivered stronger operating performance.

Insurance contract revenue increased by 36% to US$13.3 million from US$9.8 million in the comparative period.

Zimbabwe contributed 69% of insurance contract revenue, while Malawi accounted for the remaining 31%, reflecting the group’s regional operating footprint.

The business continued to pursue market expansion through new products and opportunities in domestic, regional and international markets.

Employee Benefits increased its contribution to insurance contract revenue to 23%, from 20% previously, while Individual Life’s contribution declined to 77% from 80%.

The changing revenue mix suggests a gradual strengthening of the group’s employee benefits offering, although individual life insurance remains its principal revenue contributor.

Funeral services emerge as a growth engine

The Funeral Services division delivered one of the strongest performances across the group’s operations, with revenue increasing by 179% to US$1.1 million from US$400,000.

Growth was supported by stronger client relationships, strategic partnerships and investments in service delivery.

The introduction of a new fleet and burial equipment, alongside expansion of the branch network, improved operational capacity, response times and geographical accessibility.

The performance demonstrates the commercial potential of service-based businesses within the broader insurance and financial services sector, particularly where investment in distribution infrastructure and customer experience can translate into increased market reach.

Regional expansion supports non-insurance operations

The group’s non-insurance businesses continued to expand their service offerings, serving both internal operations and external customers.

Its actuarial business extended its regional presence into Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia, strengthening the group’s ability to provide specialised professional services across multiple markets.

Management said the non-insurance units would continue investing in product development, service delivery and regional expansion to improve customer accessibility and commercial value.

The diversification strategy is intended to reduce reliance on traditional insurance activities while creating additional revenue opportunities across the region.

Digital transformation central to recovery strategy

Looking ahead, the board and management said their priorities included restoring profitability, improving operational efficiency and delivering sustainable long-term shareholder value.

Investment in digital transformation and automation is expected to improve customer experience, streamline operations and increase access to insurance products across both formal and informal market segments.

However, the immediate challenge remains managing claims volatility and rebuilding investment returns while sustaining growth in the group’s operating businesses.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that the group’s latest performance illustrates an important distinction in insurance-sector analysis: revenue expansion does not necessarily translate into profitability when claims obligations and investment portfolios deteriorate simultaneously.

The 36% growth in life and pensions revenue and 179% expansion in funeral services demonstrate underlying commercial momentum. However, the swing from profit to loss indicates that management must strengthen risk management, claims forecasting and investment allocation if that growth is to deliver sustainable shareholder returns.

For investors, the next reporting period will be important in determining whether the group’s operational expansion can be converted into a sustained financial recovery.

The Zimbabwe Mail | Business and Markets Desk