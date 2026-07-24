Zimbabwe Set for Third Straight Record Wheat Harvest as Production Surplus Raises Market Questions

HARARE – Zimbabwe is on course to produce a third consecutive record wheat harvest after exceeding its winter planting target, but the anticipated bumper crop is also raising questions over storage capacity, financing and the absence of established export markets for the expected surplus.

According to an analysis by Equity Axis, farmers have planted approximately 132,500 hectares of winter wheat, representing 106% of the Government’s target of 125,000 hectares. The figure is ahead of last year’s planting pace and positions the country for another strong harvest.

The Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) accounted for 65,585 hectares, or nearly half of the national planted area, underscoring the state’s increasingly central role in Zimbabwe’s wheat production programme.

Based on last season’s average yield of 5.26 tonnes per hectare, national wheat output could reach approximately 697,000 tonnes, comfortably exceeding Zimbabwe’s annual domestic requirement of between 350,000 and 450,000 tonnes.

That would leave a surplus of between 247,000 and 347,000 tonnes, creating new commercial and logistical challenges despite the production success.

While record production strengthens Zimbabwe’s food security ambitions and reduces dependence on wheat imports, Equity Axis notes that the country’s grain marketing and logistics systems are not yet structured to efficiently absorb such a large surplus.

The research firm says excess wheat could increase storage costs, expose grain to quality deterioration during extended storage periods and intensify competition for silo space with the country’s strategic maize reserves.

Zimbabwe currently aims to build a 500,000-tonne strategic maize reserve, meaning wheat and maize could compete for limited storage infrastructure during the marketing season.

The report also highlights the lack of established export channels, noting that regional buyers often source competitively priced wheat from Black Sea suppliers through ports such as Beira and Nacala, making it difficult for Zimbabwean wheat to compete on delivered cost.

The expansion of irrigated agriculture continues to underpin Zimbabwe’s wheat recovery.

According to Equity Axis, irrigated land has increased from 171,000 hectares in 2020 to 258,773 hectares in 2026, supported by public investment in irrigation infrastructure and electricity supply. The government has also ring-fenced 150 megawatts of electricity for this year’s winter wheat programme to ensure uninterrupted irrigation.

The growth in irrigation capacity has translated into steadily rising wheat production.

Zimbabwe harvested 518,502 tonnes from 106,238 hectares in 2024 before increasing output to 642,000 tonnes from 122,142 hectares in 2025. Should current yield levels be maintained, this year’s crop would surpass both records.

Despite the strong production outlook, financing remains a key concern for the sector.

Using the Government’s pre-planting producer price of US$524.56 per tonne, Equity Axis estimates the 2026 wheat crop could carry a producer value of approximately US$365.6 million if output reaches 697,000 tonnes.

While contract farming schemes will finance a significant portion of production, the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is expected to remain a major purchaser. However, outstanding payment obligations from previous marketing seasons continue to weigh on the agricultural value chain.

The report notes that delays in settling farmers can affect future planting decisions, particularly if producers experience cash flow constraints ahead of the next agricultural season.

The analysis points to Zimbabwe’s Farm Title Deeds Programme as a potential catalyst for transforming agricultural finance by enabling commercial banks to lend more confidently against secure land tenure.

A stronger role for private sector financing, combined with increased mechanisation and irrigation investment, could gradually reduce reliance on Treasury funding while improving the sustainability of the country’s wheat programme.

For now, Zimbabwe’s wheat sector represents one of the country’s most significant agricultural success stories. Yet as production continues to outpace domestic demand, policymakers face a new challenge: ensuring that record harvests translate into commercial value through efficient storage, timely farmer payments and the development of viable regional export markets.