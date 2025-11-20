Zimbabwe retaining regional breadbasket status

ZIMBABWE is firmly reclaiming its position as the region’s breadbasket, driven by record growth in the agricultural sector, expanded climate-smart investments and renewed collaboration between Government, development partners and farmers.

Stakeholder raised these sentiments during the World Food Day commemorations held at Matopos Research Institute on Thursday.

Delivering a keynote address on behalf of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector had surpassed expectations, growing from a US$5.2 billion industry in 2020 to US$10.3 billion in 2025, despite the 2023/24 El Niño-induced drought.

“We have seen record wheat production, a revitalised horticulture sector and improved rural food security rising from 44 percent in 2020 to 85 percent today.

“These gains demonstrate resilience, innovation and the collective effort of our farmers and institutions,” said Dr Masuka.

He said Zimbabwe’s return to regional food supply chains was being strengthened by increased wheat output, expanding irrigation capacity, resurgent livestock production and high-value horticulture exports such as blueberries and avocados, which continue to earn critical foreign currency.

The commemorations – held under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future” – also marked the official spotlight on the newly launched Agriculture Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy 2 (2026–2030).

Dr Masuka said the strategy aims to grow the sector into a US$15.8 billion industry by 2030, anchored on food sovereignty, nutrition security, climate resilience and rural industrialisation.

“We are moving beyond food security to food sovereignty. The goal is to produce enough, consistently, in a climate – proofed manner that ensures Zimbabwe feeds itself on its own terms,” he said.

The strategy emphasises irrigation expansion to 496 000 hectares, the transformation of extension officers into agricultural business advisors, and the issuance of bankable title deeds to unlock private-sector financing.

It also deepens the Rural Development 8.0 model, including village and school business units centred on irrigation-powered commercial production.

“The transformation of our agriculture is the transformation of our nation,” Prof Jiri said.

“By working hand in hand, Zimbabwe is on an irreversible path to becoming a regional breadbasket once again.”

WFP representative, Ms Barbara Clemens, applauded Zimbabwe’s progress, noting that the country had historically served as a regional procurement hub – an era she said was gradually returning.

“Zimbabwe once fed the region, and that legacy is within reach again.

“By strengthening food availability, access, utilisation and stability, we can restore Zimbabwe’s strategic role in regional food systems,” she said.

She said WFP had supported nearly one million people in the past year while investing in resilience programmes, including market access, climate adaptation and social protection systems.

FAO subregional coordinator, Dr Patrice Talla, said Zimbabwe’s progress was anchored in strong leadership and the country’s own innovation capacity.

He reaffirmed FAO’s commitment to supporting resilience-building, digital agriculture, value-chain competitiveness and youths and women’s inclusion.

“Zimbabwe has the natural resources, human capital and determination to build productive, climate-resilient and inclusive agri-food systems.

“Retaining the breadbasket status is possible if we continue working together,” Dr Talla said. – Herald