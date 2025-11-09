Zimbabwe Achieves Record-Breaking Wheat Harvest, Eyes Export Markets

Zimbabwean farmers have achieved the highest-ever wheat yield in the country’s history, harvesting approximately 642,000 tonnes, a milestone that underscores the success of ongoing agrarian reforms and positions the nation on the path to becoming a net exporter of the cereal.

The record marks the third consecutive year of wheat self-sufficiency. National production has grown dramatically over the past six years, from 94,685 tonnes in 2019 to 468,000 tonnes in 2023, breaking a 56-year record, and 562,091 tonnes in 2024, before reaching this year’s unprecedented level.

Officials attribute the success to timely distribution of inputs, improved irrigation infrastructure, mechanisation, and widespread farmer participation, including smallholder farmers who previously did not cultivate wheat.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, hailed the achievement as “a new chapter in Zimbabwe’s agricultural success story.”

“We are excited because not only have we surpassed our targets, but we have set a new national record,” Prof. Jiri said. “Over 124,000 hectares were put under wheat, and early reports indicate yields exceeded expectations. Harvesting will conclude today with about 642,000 tonnes — unprecedented in Zimbabwe’s history.”

With the country requiring only 360,000 tonnes for domestic consumption, the surplus opens opportunities to explore regional export markets, potentially positioning Zimbabwe as Southern Africa’s wheat hub.

“In Southern Africa, Zimbabwe stands alone as wheat self-sufficient,” Prof. Jiri added. “Our next goal is to supply neighbouring SADC countries while ensuring domestic market stability.”

Smallholder farmers have become a crucial part of wheat production. Through initiatives like the Presidential Input Scheme and joint ventures, they have become proficient in winter wheat farming, ensuring that growth is sustainable and inclusive.

Focus is now shifting to expanding irrigation infrastructure to maintain food security and sustain production growth.

The Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) also played a significant role, exceeding its production targets. Board Chair Ivan Craig reported: “ARDA targeted 60,000 hectares under wheat but slightly exceeded this. We produced over 300,000 tonnes — 17 percent above last year — thanks to timely inputs, mechanisation, and access to combine harvesters.”

ARDA’s success, he said, was aided by the Government’s prioritisation of agricultural productivity through early planning, financing, and provision of electricity and machinery, ensuring minimal losses from rainfall disruptions.

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services chief director Medlinah Magwenzi credited early planting and improved agronomic practices for the bumper harvest. “Inputs arrived early, allowing planting from mid-April to late May. Yields ranged between 5 and 9 tonnes per hectare, with a national average of 5.2 tonnes — the highest ever recorded,” she said.

Modern equipment, including drones for pest control and efficient combine harvesters, ensured smooth harvesting across all provinces.

Local farmers have praised the Government’s support. Esther Makwara, from Craigengower in Mazowe, said: “The Presidential Input Support Programme, reliable power and water supply from ZESA and ZINWA, and access to combine harvesters through the mechanisation programme ensured we harvested on time.”

Zimbabwe’s historic wheat yield not only secures national food security but also positions the country as a key player in regional agriculture, with potential to expand exports and strengthen the economy.