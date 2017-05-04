British embassy denies UK funding MDC

Harare, Zimbabwe — The British Embassy in Harare has released a statement stating its position with regards to funding political parties in Zimbabwe.
This follows suggestions by President Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba in which he said Australia, United Kingdom and the United States were providing electoral funding to the MDC-T.
The statement said the United Kingdom Government is not funding political parties in Zimbabwe.
“As a part of the United Kingdom’s continuing support for the democratic process in Zimbabwe, we engage with representatives from the Government, all political parties, civil society and Non Governmental Organisations, both within Zimbabwe and elsewhere as is normal diplomatic practice across the world.”
The Australian government has also rejected claims.
Charamba on Wednesday told the state media that government was disappointed by western countries including Australia which have invited the MDC-T to their capitals.
He claimed that by inviting the MDC-T the western nations had proven that they wanted to give the opposition funding which would assist them to challenge Zanu PF in the 2018 elections.
Charamba threatened the western nations, saying government might be forced to withdraw from the on-going bridge building process with the European Union should.
His comments came barely two days after MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora had told The Zimbabwe Mail that that he was, this week, going to lead a party delegation to Europe and Australia “on their invitation” (host countries) for political dialogue.
But in a statement Wednesday, the Australian embassy in Harare said: “With respect to recent media reporting, the Australian Government does not provide financial assistance to any political parties in Zimbabwe”.
Australia invited government to approach their Harare offices if they wanted to get more details concerning the alleged provision of political funding to the invited MDC-T.
The West has been steadily relaxing its 14 -ear sanctions regime slapped on the President Robert Mugabe administration on allegations rigging elections as well as human and property rights abuse.
The EU has lifted most of the sanctions leaving only Mugabe and his wife Grace banned from travelling to European capitals.
The block has also been actively re-engaging with Harare and restoring some developmental assistance.
France recently announced that it had invited the Zimbabwean government to Paris for further talks.
