Zimbabwe urged to adopt biometric voting

The Zimbabwe-based Election Resource Centre (ERC) says the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission should adopt the technology because it could prevent vote-buying and intimidation of citizens in council and parliamentary by-elections.

The ERC recommended “the introduction of a biometric voters’ roll that is supported by the collection of biometric data and the electronic capturing, processing, storing and publishing of the voters’ roll (is needed),” the ERC said.

“The early invitation of observers to observe the voter-registration process and allowing such observation to include access to the data capturing, data entry and data processing (is recommended).”

In recent years, African countries including Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria have all pursued bmetric election initiatives. Underlining the challenges behind any process, however, in 2013 Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai classed a presidential poll as a “huge farce”.

The ZEC has also come under heavy criticism for its handling of the by-elections in June.

Meanwhile; the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will implement a pilot voter registration project in Marondera in which each voter will be assigned to a polling station.

The new system differs from the old concept where voter registration was constituency based.

The Marondera Central constituency elections set for September 29 will not only see a new legislator stepping in but will be used by ZEC as a pilot programme.

Speaking at the official opening of the stakeholders meeting on polling station voter registration in Harare, ZEC Chairperson, Justice Rita Makarau said the new idea of allocating voters to polling stations is meant to reduce election fraud and double voting.

“This is a new system, which we will introduce in Marondera and ZEC intends to conduct a polling station voter registration exercise in Marondera on a house to house education basis,” she said.

Turning to the ruling by Justice Chinembiri Bhunu where ZEC lost to Dumiso Dabegwa and his party, ZAPU in the electoral court, Justice Makarau said ZEC will not appeal against the decision but will use the authority given to the commission by the ruling to ignore all laws that are inconsistent with the constitution.

“We are not against the ruling but it has its strengths because it gave us power to ignore all laws that are not in line with the constitution. According to the ruling, ZEC must register voters in compliance with the provision of the constitution

The stakeholders briefing on polling station voter registration for Marondera Central Constituency was attended by political parties, the youth, faith based organisations, civil society, people living with disabilities and traditional leaders.