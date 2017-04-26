Mugabe chosen by God: Wutawunashe

The chairperson of the Faith for the Nation Campaign, Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe, on Sunday said President Robert Mugabe was a ‘God-sent’ leader and Zimbabweans must pray for him to carry out the mandate he was given.

He was speaking to thousands of worshippers from the Sadc region who converged at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds in Bulawayo where they joined their Zimbabwean counterparts in a day-long national prayer and dedication service.

“Leaders come from God and we should pray for our leaders so that they lead us wisely. We must respect and pray for President (Robert) Mugabe and not forget Father Zimbabwe Dr Joshua Nkomo who started the fire (liberation struggle),” he said.

Wutawunashe said leaders were there for a purpose. He said the two leaders should be thanked for ensuring land and resources had been returned to the Zimbabweans.

Wutawunashe, who is also the leader and founder of the Family of God Church, said President Mugabe and Nkomo were great leaders as shown by how they united on December 22 1987 to consolidate the long years they were jailed by colonialists and eventually leading a protracted war against the settlers.

“They were imprisoned for long, but were patient,” he said. He said their visions of a successful Zimbabwe would not be in vain as years of suffering were coming to an end.

He said the country’s economic blueprint, the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (ZimAsset), would, according to Psalm 1 verse 4, succeed.

“I prophesy a Zimbabwe that will regain its status as the bread basket of Africa in the next five years,’ he said to huge applause coupled by clapping of hands and ululations. He said the trials and tribulations that the people of Zimbabwe had survived showed that God loved the country.

Wutauwunashe said the country would become a major manufacturer and an exporter of finished goods.

In a highly charged sermon, Wutawunashe likened the recently appointed Vice-Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko to the biblical Joseph and asked Zimbabweans to support them instead of finding fault.

“How can a leader who is surrounded by mockery excel? We must support our leaders if they are to work well for us,” he said.

He took a swipe at sections of the press who wrote negatively about the country’s leaders.

Wutawunashe said innocent victims of the recent Zanu PF purge should remain focused as the truth would absolve them.

President Mugabe recently sacked Joice Mujuru and a number of ministers who were reportedly aligned to her faction accused of plotting to unseat him only a year into his term.

Serious allegations of plotting to assassinate him have been levelled against the Mujuru faction while other allegations of corruption and mismanagement of portfolios have been levelled against those in that faction.

Earlier before the sermon Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Joel Biggie Matiza explained to the congregants the meaning of ZimAsset.

Among the thousands of delegates who attended the prayers were visitors from Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Kenya, Angola, The United Kingdom and Canada.

In a vote of thanks, the Provincial Affairs minister for Bulawayo, Eunice Sandi Moyo, advised congregants to be wary of false prophets and called upon Wutawunashe to pray for Bulawayo where thousands of people have been left jobless after the closure of industries.