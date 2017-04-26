Mugabe flies out again

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe has arrived in Maputo Mozambique to attend the country’s 40th independence celebrations to be held tomorrow.

President Mugabe landed at around 5.pm at the Maputo International Airport and was welcomed by the Zimbabwean Ambassador to Mozambique, Major General Nicholas Mahuhuba Dube and embassy staff.

Mugabe is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Mr George Charamba, among other government officials.

President Mugabe left Harare today and was seen off at the Harare International Airport by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Defence Minister Dr Sidney Sekeramayi, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and service chiefs.

Mozambique commemorates 40 years of independence tomorrow at Machava Stadium in the capital under the theme: ‘Consolidating Unity, Peace and Progress.’

Several heads of state and government will attend the independence celebrations and President Mugabe, who is also the African Union (AU) and SADC chairman, is among the invited guests.

The neighbouring country’s history can not be separated from Zimbabwe as the two share not only common borders but a history of struggle against colonialism.

For over a decade, Mozambicans fought against the Portuguese to gain their independence.

Under the leadership of Edwardo Mondlane and later Samora Machel, the ruling Frelimo party waged the war that finally toppled Portuguese rule in 1975.

After independence, the Mozambican government under President Samora Machel opened borders for Zimbabwe’s liberation movements.

When Zimbabwe attained independence in 1980, it was not long before they also came to the rescue of their neighbours who were under threat from the RENAMO rebels backed by Apartheid South Africa.

Peace finally came to Mozambique in 1992 through the Rome Accord in which President Mugabe was central in brokering the deal.