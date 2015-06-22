Nicholas Goche collapses and dies in South Africa

Former Zanu PF senior official who was also once CIOs boss, Nicholas Goche has lost his son.

Nicholas Goche’s son, whose name was also Nicholas Goche reportedly died in South Africa last week after collapsing at his apartment.

According to close family sources that did not want to be quoted, Nicholas (jnr) died in South Africa after collapsing and fracturing his skull at his flat in Morningside, South Africa.

Information availed to reporters is that Nicholas (jnr) was chatting with a relative on Sunday 14 June 2015 and suddenly went quit.

This prompted the relative to rush to his flat. The relative broke into the flat and found Nicholas (jnr) lying down which prompted the relative to call an Ambulance which responded after some time.

“Doctors had to put him in a medically induced coma but he succumbed to to the injuries during the week,” said the source.

Nicholas has been on kidney dialysis for sometime.

According to the state controlled Chronicle his father is said to have skipped a meeting in Victoria Falls on Saturday.

People were told that Goche has lost his son.

During Zanu-PF’s great purge in 2014, Goche (senior) was fingered by the current Zanu-PF leadership as the brains behind former vice president, Joice Mujuru’s faction, which they accused of hatching a plan to topple President Robert Mugabe from office.

Goche was said to have approached hit-men in foreign lands to assassinate the Zanu-PF leader, who recently assumed the African Union chairmanship.

Upon being confronted by President Mugabe over the issue, Goche denied the accusations, laying the blame on the State media for fabricating the allegations.

The weeks that followed saw his political career lie in ruins. He failed to land a position in the Zanu-PF policy-making organ – the Central Committee – after he was barred from contesting by militant youths in Bindura.

His health also took a battering. He spent the entire duration of the Zanu-PF congress in the intensive care of a local private hospital gravely ill following what insiders say was a hypertension attack.

The attack could have been precipitated by accusations of working against his boss