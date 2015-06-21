Bona Mugabe ‘enjoying marriage’

HARARE – Just over a year after tying the knot in style, Mrs Bona Mugabe-Chikore, nee Mugabe, and her husband, Mr Simba Chikore, say they are enjoying their blissful marriage.

By Wendy Nyakurerwa

“Our marriage is wonderful; we are really happy together,” Mr Chikore exclusively revealed in a recent chat with this publication.

His better half agreed with a smile. Her glowing eyes spoke of a happily married woman.

However, they were quick to point out that just like any other couple, they also have bad days, but the love that binds them is stronger and always triumphs.

Mr and Mrs Chikore had turned up at Calvin Nhari and Maureen Mpande’ s wedding at FBC Sports Club in Harare when The Sunday Mail stole a few moments with them.

Mr Nhari is the son of Gushungo Holdings general manager, Mr Stanley Nhari.

As the power couple made their way to their reserved table, guests could be heard whispering their admiration of how they seemed to be so in tune.

Mrs Chikore was to speak a bit more on their marriage when she was ushered to the podium by her visibly smitten husband.

In those few moments, she had the undivided attention of the more than 500 guests as she spoke with the dignity of a well-nurtured woman.

“Pamusoroyi vese varipano; pamusoroyi vekwaNhari; pamusoroyi vekwaMpande. Maitabasa nekutikoka kumuchato wenyu, and urikunakidza . . . ” she started.

“Marriage is a wonderful thing. Before you get married, people will say ‘Heeee, mudzimba umu makaoma, heee munotoda kushinga.’ When we got married, we only got to realise that when you love each other, you will enjoy each and every single day,” she said to the newlyweds.

She went on to dish out sound advice on marriage before her husband chipped in to echo her sentiments.

“Over to you, Mr Chikore,” she said with a gentle smile as she handed the microphone to Simba.

“It’s amazing to be at a wedding and be a spectator this time. What my wife was saying is that up to now people have been loading you with information: It’s going to be like this; you behave like this.

“Someone once told me, ‘Kana wachata, ita bank account yako, iye ngaaite yake.’ This is life. All that you have heard, select only what is constructive.”

He said that every couple had its ups and downs, but if true love existed they would emerge stronger.

“The first two years of marriage are the most difficult. Ndipo pamunenge muchidzidzisana, muchizivana. My wife and l once spent about half-a-day without speaking to each other because tanga tabhowana mbichana,” he said to a mixture of applause and understanding laughter.

“But I’m saying until now, we wonder what people were talking about. We are the best of friends. We are always together. We go everywhere together, we talk, and we are having fun. So, I’m saying, make your wedding what you want it to be.”

Theirs was a fairytale wedding, so extravagant to the extent of being dubbed “Zimbabwe’s Wedding of the Century”.

Very very important guests, among them Heads of State and other dignitaries, came in from far and wide to witness it.

Their expectations were met and exceeded as the well-choreographed event went without a glitch.

After all, Bona is President Mugabe’s only daughter and it was only natural that her wedding befitted that of a princess.

As Bona walked down the aisle, emotions bloomed across the country and beyond. If truth be told, her wedding had many ladies green with envy – she was living their dream of a perfect wedding!

As for Simba, well, he instantly became just about every bachelor’s role model. Only a very brave man would cut across all that security in pursuit of love. In fact, only real love can make it worthwhile.

Maybe that is where Kenyan lawyer Mr Felix Kiprono got the inspiration that has seen him make an offer of 50 cows, 70 sheep and 30 goats as dowry for 16-year-old Malia Obama, daughter of US President Barrack Obama.

Obviously many other “brave” stunts have gone unreported.

Roman Catholic vicar-general Father Kennedy Muguti declared Simba and Bona husband and wife, and life began for the couple.

One year on, they are living happily ever after. The Sunday Mail