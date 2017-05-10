Breaking: Amos Midzi found dead

FORMER Zanu PF Harare provincial chairman, Amos Midzi was on Tuesday morning found dead in a suspected case of suicide.

The Epworth legislator was found in his vehicle at his farm in Marirangwe near Harare.

Details surrounding his death are still sketchy, while police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi could not immediately confirm the death, saying he was in a meeting.

Former Zanu PF spokesperson, Rugare Gumbo confirmed receiving news of Midzi’s death and described it as a tragedy.

Those close to Midzi said his unceremonious exit from Zanu PF could have contributed to his demise.

He was one of the many party officials who were hauled out of Zanu PF for alleged links to former Vice President Joice Mujuru.

More to follow…