MDC T denies defection claims, accuses Zanu PF of desperation

THE Zanu PF purge on perceived allies of fired Vice-President Joice Mujuru has been taken to Parliament where Ray Kaukonde (Marondera Central MP) and Enock Porusingazi (Chipinge South) were yesterday ...
HARARE - Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bodyguard was found dead Tuesday afternoon almost 48 hours after he allegedly had a heated meeting with the VP.
According to Nehanda Radio sources Kudzai ...
HARARE - As Zimbabwe's economic meltdown continues to escalate, the cash-strapped Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) on Wednesday closed its loss-making second television station and fired hundreds of its employees using ...
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September. “I am retiring this year,” the 74-year-old singer told a Detroit TV station in […]
Pingback: ‘Both Mutasa and Gumbo wanted to have sex with me’ – Mujuru - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()