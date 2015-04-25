News Ticker

Mourners strip at graveyard

25th April 2015 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 28

THE burial of a well-known Dangamvura rank marshal turned into a strip show last Wednesday after mourners — both men and women — went naked apparently mimicking the deceased who was well known for hiring the services of commercial sex workers.

Mourners strip at graveyard

Ladies of questionable morals dared their male counterparts to engage in sexual intimacy at the graveside in full glare of Lawrence Masanga’s family members, relatives and neighbours.

As respectable relatives tried to give their beloved one a decent send-off, condoms were thrown into the grave, while nude dances and foul language overshadowed proceedings at Dangamvura Cemetery.

Had it not been for the intervention of level-headed mourners who stood their ground to bring order, a free porn show was in the making between an alleged commercial sex worker and a dreadlocked ragamuffin, after the pair apparently went into a compromising position to become intimate.

All this, they shouted, was what the deceased Lawrence did and wanted.

“I have never seen anything like this.

“It is unacceptable because it denigrates the very process of burying a deceased person.

“What pains most is that these things were happening in full glare of children who also attended the burial. What lessons are they going to learn from such wicked acts? The language was so strong and their actions were worse,” said an elderly woman who attended the burial.

Before the burial, the coffin bearing the deceased was driven around the city by touts who caused all sorts of problems to fellow road users.

This was followed by rampant looting of items at vending stalls that are located along the road to the cemetery.

Good Samaritans who were part of the procession had to pay vendors for items looted.

Traffic police officers tried to block the mourners from driving into the Central Business District, but they were outnumbered by the marauding rascals.

Those who were part of the weird happenings said property at the deceased’s house was destroyed as some of the mourners climbed on top of fridges and other kitchenware.

“It was total madness. Anything was possible at the funeral because touts had taken over,” said a relative who requested anonymity.

One of the videos that was taken at the graveyard which has gone viral on social media showed two men who were semi-naked with the crowd cheering them on to be in their birthday suits.

This is not the first time that mourners from the high-density suburb have hogged the limelight for the wrong reasons at funerals.

In July 2011, police arrested and fined four people who caused a stir after dancing naked in full view of mourners at a funeral.

Fifteen more people were rounded up a week later after attempting to do the same at another funeral.

Some women were fined for taking off their skirts, while some men removed their trousers. They were charged with public indecency.

Related Posts
Unity Day now a farce: Dabengwa
Unity Day now a farce: Dabengwa
HARARE - Liberation struggle stalwart and Zapu leader, Dumiso Dabengwa, says today’s commemorations of Unity Day are a farce that only serve to remind Zimbabweans of the gross misrule of ...
READ MORE
Thousands of rowdy ZANU PF thugs Storm Mujuru’s Harare home
Thousands of rowdy ZANU PF thugs Storm Mujuru’s Harare home
HARARE - Hordes of rowdy Zanu PF supporters stormed the Highlands, Harare home of former vice president and Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) leader, Joice Mujuru, on Friday night — only ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean migrant worker drowns in South Africa; body recovered
Zimbabwean migrant worker drowns in South Africa; body recovered
Cape Town - The body of a young worker who drowned in a farm dam at the Rocking the Daisies music festival in Darling on Friday was retrieved on Saturday. Festival ...
READ MORE
Chinotimba invades another farm
Chinotimba invades another farm
Despite a series of ongoing demonstrations by angry Chipinge East community members including war veterans, youths and women, Joseph Chinotimba has finally occupied 175 hectares of Chihoza Farm in Daisy ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s cabinet ministers in ugly public tiffs
Robert Mugabe’s cabinet ministers in ugly public tiffs
The rift in President Robert Mugabe’s Cabinet over the indigenisation policy escalated yesterday after Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo leapt into the defence of Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao following a ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses supporters gathered to celebrate his 92nd birthday in Masvingo February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
War veterans spell bad news for Mugabe
THE fallout between President Robert Mugabe and war veterans, once his most loyal allies, may force Zimbabwe’s military to show its hand, sooner, rather than later. The country is slipping deeper ...
READ MORE
MPs warned against embarrassing strongman Robert Mugabe
MPs warned against embarrassing strongman Robert Mugabe
Harare -Members of Zimbabwe's governing Zanu-PF party have been ordered not to ask questions about the perilous state of the country's economy, for fear of embarrassing President Robert Mugabe's government. A ...
READ MORE
Novices lying to Mugabe: Mutasa
Novices lying to Mugabe: Mutasa
HARARE - Defiant former confidante to President Robert Mugabe, Didymus Mutasa, has implored the nonagenarian to unshackle himself from the negative influence of Zanu PF “mafikizolos” (Johnny-come-latelies) who he says ...
READ MORE
Parly debates Mugabe’s speech
Parly debates Mugabe’s speech
HARARE - Parliament resumes sitting today to debate a speech by President Robert Mugabe after he opened Zimbabwe’s Parliament last week by accidentally re-reading a speech he made just last ...
READ MORE
‘Plot to arrest’ Mnangagwa as Zanu PF infighting escalates
‘Plot to arrest’ Mnangagwa as Zanu PF infighting escalates
A clique in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) was planning to arrest Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa as factional wars intensified in the ruling Zanu PF party ahead of its December congress, ...
READ MORE
Unity Day now a farce: Dabengwa
Thousands of rowdy ZANU PF thugs Storm Mujuru’s
Zimbabwean migrant worker drowns in South Africa; body
Chinotimba invades another farm
Robert Mugabe’s cabinet ministers in ugly public tiffs
War veterans spell bad news for Mugabe
MPs warned against embarrassing strongman Robert Mugabe
Novices lying to Mugabe: Mutasa
Parly debates Mugabe’s speech
‘Plot to arrest’ Mnangagwa as Zanu PF infighting

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News