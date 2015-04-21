News Ticker

21st April 2015

Zanu PF Youth League secretary for administration Lewis Matutu is under investigation from the party’s Midlands provincial leadership for allegedly abusing First Lady Grace Mugabe’s name for extortion purposes.

by XOLISANI NCUBE

Grace Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa

Matutu, Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally, reportedly fleeced some Midlands businesspeople of large sums of money claiming he would channel the funds to the First Lady.

Provincial spokesperson Cornelius Mupereri confirmed the matter yesterday, saying Matutu’s fate would be decided in the next two days.

“Why should you not wait for two or so days before the matter is finalised (after which) I will be able to give you a proper position? There are so many allegations that are being raised; some of which are baseless, but let us talk after the outcome of the findings,” Mupereri said.

But, Matutu yesterday denied the allegations.

“It’s not true. People with hidden agendas are out to destabilise the party by lying to the leadership. I want evidence to be presented before me and the party leadership so that the truth is put to the public,” Matutu said.

According to well-placed sources, Matutu’s alleged shenanigans were exposed last Thursday by Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia. She claimed Matutu had also unsuccessfully tried to decampaign her in the run-up to the Chirumanzu-Zibagwe by-election which she eventually won.

“Amai Mnangangwa was not happy with the behaviour of Matutu and she denounced the boy [Matutu] in the provincial co-ordinating committee. She said the boy is abusing the name of the First Lady by going to businesspeople in Zvishavane and the entire Midlands getting money from them claiming he has been sent by her. She also raised allegations that Matutu had objected to her candidature to replace the VP as Chirumanzu-Zibagwe MP,” a source who attended the meeting said. – NewsDay

