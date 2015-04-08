Ghanaian teacher believed to be Sally’s son killed in mysterious car crash in Zimbabwe

HARARE – Sally Mugabe’s first son John Rosmond Imbeah, a Ghanaian graduate tutor at the prestigious Prince Edward School in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, has died after he was involved in a mysterious car accident accident.

The English and Sports tutor died on Good Friday, on the high­way near Kwekwe.

John’s remains have since been deposited at the morgue in Harare. Meanwhile police have begun investigations into the crash amid reports of suspicious circumstances.

Circumstances surrounding the tragic incident remain sketchy but sources close to the Zimbabwean High Commission in Ghana and the family have confirmed the death.

A source in the security services believe the Ghanaian has been under spotlight by State intelligence services following many revelations about President Mugabe’s dark past. It is believed he was suspected of leaking the information that the late First Lady Sally Mugabe was married to another man and with her kids when President Mugabe snatched her.

It is also believed that Sally Mugabe’s kids have lived in Zimbabwe since since she died even though they were said to be her twin’s kids.

John Rosmond Imbeah, 55, was also said to be the son of Mrs Isabella Victoria Imbeah, elder sister of the late Sally Mugabe.

He was also the nephew of Dr Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Minister of Trade and Industries and Col (Rtd) C.S.C. Grant, former Commissioner of Health under the SMC regime and Rev Dr Kate Love Lutterodt in the United States of America.

When contacted, the elder broth­er of the deceased, Nana Nanabanyin Ninsin-Imbeah II, Ex-Nyimfahen of the Mfantseman Council in Ashanti, indicated that the family has decided to observe the one week rites on Friday, April10, 2015 at Maxwell Road, Sekondi in the West­ern Region.

John Rosmond Imbeah who taught English and Sports in the Zimbabwean school for nearly 14 years is survived by a wife and six children.

The other information to be revealed in recent weeks, according to a Zimbabwean online news website The Zimbabwe News Live, is that a top Ghanaian Legal practitioner Yoni Kulendi confirmed that President Mugabe holds a Ghanaian diplomatic passport.

Ghanaian diplomatic passports have been given to several foreign nationals, including former South African president Nelson Mandela.

Mugabe became a Ghanaian citizen in 1950.

Citing examples, the legal practitioner revealed that, “People like Mandela, Mugabe they all once upon a time held Ghanaian passport not because they were refugees but because Ghana was collaborating to advance a certain international policy agenda that we believe in.”

It is not clear what the specific contributions Mugabe made in Ghana.In 1961 Robert Mugabe married Sarah Francesca Heyfron after meeting at Takoradi Teacher Training College where she enrolled for a teaching certificate and Mugabe was teaching in the same country.

Sally then , 30 eventually wedded Mugabe in April 1961 in the the Salisbury city of Rhodesia (now Harare). The couple were blessed with a baby boy in 1963 ,Nhamodzenyika .

Nhamo however passed away in 1966 in Ghana after succumbing to Malaria.According to some documents available to this paper ,Nhamodzenyika was not Sally’s first Child.In February 1971, Sally had a miscarriage .She was previously married with a daughter.

It was only in 2013 during an interview with South African journalist Dali Tambo the Zanu PF leader claims he revealed his affair with Grace to Sally who “accepted the new relationship” before she died of a kidney failure in 1992.

Mugabe was in 2010 quoted in his native tongue Shona, saying , “Tiri vanhu vemeso meso. Chakabaya chikatyokera, tozviita sei?,” which translates into English as, “We are easily tempted by different women. Once it is in and it has stuck right inside, what else can we do? Its an addiction, what can we do about it?”.

Mugabe’s government had not until 2013 allowed dual citizenship. Ordinary Zimbabweans abroad have no voting rights.

Ghana allows its citizens to hold dual nationality, unless they are seeking public office.It is not clear whether the 91 year old president still have the document.

Meanwhile; some reports suggests that former Zanu PF Mashonaland East Province chairperson Raymond Kaukonde spied on First Lady Grace Mugabe for the late Sally in the 80s, theZimbabwenewslive.com can reveal.



Kaukonde was Sally Mugabe’s driver and Grace Mugabe was working in the President’s office typing pool.

According to our sources, tensions between the two resurfaced towards the party’s congress in 2014.

In an ordinary exchange of words at a rally in Marondera, the First Lady publicly humiliated Kaukonde on the back of fall-out dating back to the 80s over the the triangle love-affairs between herself and the President and his late wife Sally.

Our source said, at the time, Sally was looting vehicles from Willowvale Motor Industries and sending them to Ghana, her home country. The Willowgate scandal ended Nyagumbo’s life through forced poisoning after he told the Sandura Commission that Sally was involved.

Kaukonde, who is now married with five wives, also took advantage in the looting as Sally’s personal driver.

He would go to Willowvale Motors to collect vehicles using Sally’s name and sold them cars; making himself a fortune .

It is also alleged that Kaukonde stole an O Level certificate belonging to one Ray Michael Chimbngnda and used it as his, a claim that has been refuted. Kaukonde as a feared CIO operative was the one spying on the then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe’s affair with Grace, and that is why Grace is still so bitter with Kaukonde.

In her Meet the People Rallies” which covered all the country’s ten provinces, the one in Mashonaland East province led by Ray Kaukonde stole the limelight.

Grace Mugabe who had been recently elected as the leader of the Zanu PF women’s League launched a public verbal attack on Ray Kaukonde at a rally at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera. In a dramatic feat of emotional outburst, the first lady accused Kaukonde of supporting one of the factions in the Zanu Pf party.

In her 10 minute long attack on Kaukonde, Amai Mugabe spoke of how Kaukonde was once loyal to President Robert Mugabe and how he eventually fell by the way side by supporting one of the factions. Although it was not very clear,speculation is rampant that Kaukonde belongs to a faction led by vice president Joice Mujuru.

It is widely believed it was Kaukonde who brought Grace to work in Mugabe’s Office, but this is not accurate as an insider has revealed that it was Dr Charles Munhamo Utete who also engineered an end to Grace’s first marriage to Stan Goreraza.

In another revelation; Maurice Nyagumbo, one of Zimbabwe’s veteran nationalists in the struggle for independence, who died in Harare on April 20, 1989 on suspicion of suicide, did not poison himself but it was an inside job, hatched after he exposed Sally Mugabe’s involvement in corrupt deals,theZimbabwenewslive can reveal.

Nyagumbo (then 65) ,a holder of three ministerial portfolios until 1988, when he resigned from his cabinet and party posts on April 13, 1989 following the publication of the Sandura Commission Report on the sale of motor vehicles to the public by Willowvale Motor Industries.

The Chronicle broke the story in 1988 which became known as the “Willowgate scandal” in which senior officials were accused of using a government facility to purchase vehicles resell them for profit

A former intelligence officer who spoke to this publication from Harare on condition of anonymity refuted the claims that Nyagumbo committed suicide by drinking rat poison after being charged with perjury during so-called Willowgate scandal.

Instead, he was ‘punished’ after threatening to expose Sally Mugabe‘s part in the scandal. “The late Sally was very corrupt, in fact even dirtier than most of you would like to think”,the office said.

The Sandura commission’s first inquiry rocked the government at the time named Nyagumbo and Sally Mugabe among others for corruption in the first report.

Robert Mugabe then ordered another investigation.

A second inquiry was conducted, but the report was not released until recently.

The second inquiry’s terms of reference were similar to the first, but the report said the commission was to look specifically at the vehicles assembled and distributed by W Dahmer, Leyland Manufacturing Zimbabwe and Leyland Zimbabwe.

That report is now largely useless as most of those named are dead, but it gives insight into the extent of the corruption.

Though the report apportions blame to some individuals, it finds mitigation on the basis, controversially, that some of the offenders were remorseful.

Others escaped despite benefiting from the scam because either no price controls existed at the time or the vehicles they purchased weren’t properly worded in the relevant statutory instrument providing for price controls.

The second report further implicates the late Nyagumbo, linking him to the purchase and sale of four vehicles.

Suspicious transactions

The commission noted that: “[Nyagumbo’s] bank account revealed twelve suspicious transactions totalling Z$11 500 flowing into his account on different occasions by individuals he assisted to buy vehicles over a period of twelve months.

“Contrary to popular belief that Nyagumbo was a pauper, the evidence before us shows us a different picture,” the report said.

“Regrettably, he committed suicide about a week after the commission was reconstituted, but before it commenced its investigations.”

Another investigation in the report revealed that the late Enos Chikowore, then minister of local government, rural and urban development, allegedly assisted two people to buy Nissan sedans directly from Leyland.

It said that Chikowore assisted his private secretary, Alice Sakupwanya, to buy a vehicle and proceeded to facilitate the purchase of another vehicle for Sakupwanya’s friend, Esther Gupo.

The commission, however, concluded there was nothing untoward in the minister’s actions, as he was “only helping his secretary” who was “in a desperate situation and badly needed a reliable motor vehicle”, while in the case of Gupo, it was a “matter of argument as to whether or not the minister should have contacted Leyland on behalf of Gupo”.

Surviving the scandal

Chikowore survived the scandal and continued working in the government until his death in 2005.

The second report also said former Industry and Technology Minister Callistus Ndlovu abused his position in 1988 and purchased a motor vehicle from Leyland for Z$22 087 and resold it at Z$65 000.

Ndlovu is currently Zanu-PF’s chair in Bulawayo and a member of the party’s central committee.

The commission was reluctant to convict Ndlovu because it could not “say with a degree of certainty what happened to the proceeds of the sale”.

In 1988, Mark Dube, the late former provincial governor for Matebeland South, bought a motor vehicle for Z$24 000 and resold it for Z$80 000 to a Mr G Schultz.

The price was far in excess of the controlled price and Dube told the commission that he had “not known that the motor vehicle was subject to a controlled price”.

Explanation rejected

The commission rejected his explanation saying, “It is incredible that he would not have known that the motor vehicle was subject to a controlled price.”

Dube kept a low political profile after this, but maintained his links to Zanu-PF until his death in 2000.

The report also names army colonel Matthew Makanza for purchasing two Nissans directly from Leyland in 1987. One he immediately sold to National Foods for Z$48 000 after purchasing it for Z$21 411 .

Makanza also purchased another vehicle for a Mr K Cook.

The commission found that it couldn’t accept that Makanza received “no benefit when he purchased a pick-up truck directly from Leyland and passed it onto to Cook”, adding it was highly improbable that with the acute shortage of new motor vehicles on the market, Makanza would do what he alleges he did for Cook for nothing.

Makanza went unpunished because the motor vehicle in question was not subject to price-control regulation at the time.

Reselling at an inflated price

In 1988, Rueben Marumahoko, a former MP and deputy minister for regional integration and international co-operation, purchased a Nissan pick-up truck for Z$22 087 from Leyland and resold it for Z$55 000 five days later.

At that time, he was an administrator at Zimbabwe’s central mechanical department.

“It is clear in our view that when he [Marumahoko] purchased the motor vehicle directly from Leyland, he did so with the sole intention of reselling it at an inflated price and making a substantial profit,” the report said.

But, the commission found that there was “no breach of the price-control legislation in this case because at the time, the motor vehicle was not subject to price control because of an error in the description of the motor vehicle in the relevant statutory instrument”.

The late Mike Shoshore, a former state intelligence operative, also purchased three Nissan Sunny vehicles in 1988 and resold them at prices exceeding price controls.

The commission found that Shoshore discovered that he could raise a considerable amount of money very quickly by buying and selling motor vehicles.

Guilty

He was found guilty of breaching the price-control regulation in respect of two vehicles, but in his favour was the fact that he was “frank and forthright as a witness”.

Shoshore resigned as a state operative and went into private business.

Former banker and Zanu-PF fundraiser Enoch Kamushinda is said to have behaved like a “car dealer”, who found an easy way of making money by buying and reselling motor vehicles for large profits.

In 1988, Kamushinda bought four Nissan Sunny vehicles with the intention of reselling them at exorbitant prices.

However, the commission found him guilty of breaching price-control regulation in respect of only one vehicle, and said it did not appear there was any breach of regulation in respect three others because they were not subject to price control at the time. Kamushinda is a businessman.

From March 1986 to December 1988, the late former Air Marshal Josiah Tungamirai also purchased four motor vehicles, one of which was sold for Z$54 000.

The commission found him guilty of breaching price-control legislation with respect to one vehicle, a Mazda pick-up truck.

“In his favour is the fact that he was forthright, honest and truthful in his evidence,” the commission noted.



