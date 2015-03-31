News Ticker

Biti abandons politics: Kasukuwere

31st March 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Zimbabwe 2

HARARE – ZANU-PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has revealed that MDC Renewal frontman, Tendai Biti is leaving active politics and would soon be leaving for the United States of America.

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti

The revelations follow Biti’s and 20 other former MDC-T MPs recent expulsion from Parliament for defecting from the Morgan Tsvangirai led party to form MDC Renewal.

Addressing a ruling party provincial coordinating committee meeting in Bulawayo on Sunday, Kasukuwere said Biti’s documents have already been processed for his 10-year stay in the US and dared him to dispute his claims.

He said the opposition parties have disintegrated as they have failed to match Zanu-PF’s mettle.

“Nationally, I’ve said comrades, the party is strong. Zanu-PF is now very strong. The MDCs, their time has come to be removed off the political stage, we’ve played, and it’s enough. Tsvangirai, let him rest there’s nothing for him here,” said Kasukuwere.

“Tendai Biti is out, he’s now going to be studying in America, his papers and visas are ready. Let him deny, I’ve said Biti your papers are ready for you to leave. Am I lying? Let him bring his passport and see if it’s not stamped for a 10-year stay in America.”

“He is going. You can quote me newsman. If he’s challenging it, he must bring his passport and see if it doesn’t have any stamp.”

Biti could neither deny nor confirm Kasukuwere’s claims when contacted yesterday.

“I didn’t know that Kasukuwere is now my spokesperson. I also didn’t know that he’s now a comedian,” said Biti.

As for MDC leader, Welshman Ncube, Kasukuwere said, “I think he must change his name from Welshman to something maybe his fortunes can change because you can’t have a Welshman and win anything. The game is in Zanu-PF. Let’s talk, let’s get on with Zim-Asset.”

Addressing the Matabeleland North provincial coordinating committee meeting earlier, Kasukuwere said the MDCs have run out of steam with some of their councillors defecting to Zanu-PF.

“We’re waiting for Tsvangirai himself. He still hasn’t surrendered his party card when he was political commissar in Bindura. I haven’t seen his resignation letter that’s why I said he’s still there, if he had won any position, we were going to recall him like (Didymus) Mutasa and (Temba) Mliswa,” chuckled Kasukuwere. The Chronicle

