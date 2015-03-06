News Ticker

Ruvheneko takes on critics

15th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]

