Robert Mugabe’s mega US$12k salary sparks outcry

HARARE – The MDC Renewal Team has expressed shock at President Robert Mugabe’s revelation yesterday that he earns a $12,000 salary a month, which he said was not enough.
“The MDC Renewal Team is extremely shocked by today’s media reports quoting Zanu (PF)’s Robert Mugabe that he would like to have his obscene $12 000 monthly salary increased,” said the political formation in a statement today.
The president revealed his new salary at Harare Central Hospital where he commissioned medical equipment worth $100 million.
Last year, his spokesperson, George Charamba, said Mugabe was earning $4,000, meaning his salary has tripled since then but civil servants have gone for years without an increment due to the prevailing economic crisis.
Ironically, Mugabe urged nurses at the government hospital to keep working hard despite their low salaries.
“His (Mugabe’s) request comes at a time when the country is facing a serious socio-economic crisis because of his misrule.
“It is a clear indication that Mugabe is out of touch with the reality on the ground. We are shocked that Mugabe wants a salary increase when we are living in Zimbabwe where an economy has since ceased to exist,” said the MDC Renewal Team.
It added: “The government, which remains the biggest employer in the country, is increasingly failing to pay the civil servants on time and fewer and fewer people have a guaranteed salary at the end of every month.”
The party noted that Mugabe had received a salary increment despite the finance minister, Patrick Chinamasa, and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, John Mangudya, discouraging civil servants from demanding salary hikes due to the current liquidity crunch.
“It is also worrying to note that Mugabe claims to be earning $12 000 a month when last year he claimed that he only earned $4 000 a month. How he got his salary adjusted by such a wide margin only points to the lack of transparency and high level corruption in the government of the day,” added MDC Renewal Team.
The party urged Mugabe to put the interests of the people ahead and emulate world leaders like like Uruguay President Jose Mujica, who reportedly earns around $12,000 a year and donates 90 per cent of it to charity. The Zimbabwean
HARARE - Harare Mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni has claimed that Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, hurriedly withdrew privileges for councillors to buy commercial or industrial ...
Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo yesterday taunted President Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba, saying he is campaigning for a top post after the top civil servant launched an ...
MUTARE — In the eastern highlands of Manicaland province, crudely built wood, mud, and thatch hovels cling perilously to the mountainsides.
BY ANDREW MAMBONDIYANI,
The illegal homes, the government says, belong to ...
Harare - Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party supporters are not challenging President Robert Mugabe enough to make him realise that the ongoing purges that are destroying the revolutionary party are wrong, ...
HARARE - The worst nightmares of President Robert Mugabe’s warring post-congress Zanu PF could soon be confirmed as dozens of the party’s legislators are holding meetings with former Vice President ...
TELEPHONE lines at the Zimbabwean embassy in the United States have reportedly been disconnected over outstanding bills, while embassy officials at over 10 overseas missions have been given eviction orders ...
LONDON – Rick Parfitt, the guitarist of British rock group Status Quo, died in hospital on Saturday in Spain aged 68 after suffering from a severe infection. “He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, […]
John Legend doesn’t think he would have landed a record deal if it wasn’t for Kanye West. The 37-year-old singer is forever grateful that the Famous rapper took interest in his music and signed him […]
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Pingback: aboutmargaret()
Pingback: Bio-ethanol sfeerhaard()
Pingback: perjuriousperverts()
Pingback: Trisha()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: para para dinle()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: balkan pharmaceuticals culturismo()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: rhodium()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: kalpa pharmaceuticals clomid review()
Pingback: Sandra balan()
Pingback: logics steroids()
Pingback: dang nhap m88()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: hire an injury attorney()
Pingback: methenolone acetate suppliers()
Pingback: moving uk to ireland()
Pingback: apk downloads()
Pingback: free download()
Pingback: uber driver()
Pingback: kid fights at school()
Pingback: Skrota bilen Göteborg()
Pingback: Skrota bilen()