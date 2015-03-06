News Ticker

Robert Mugabe’s mega US$12k salary sparks outcry

6th March 2015 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 30

HARARE – The MDC Renewal Team has expressed shock at President Robert Mugabe’s revelation yesterday that he earns a $12,000 salary a month, which he said was not enough.

“The MDC Renewal Team is extremely shocked by today’s media reports quoting Zanu (PF)’s Robert Mugabe that he would like to have his obscene $12 000 monthly salary increased,” said the political formation in a statement today.

The president revealed his new salary at Harare Central Hospital where he commissioned medical equipment worth $100 million.

Last year, his spokesperson, George Charamba, said Mugabe was earning $4,000, meaning his salary has tripled since then but civil servants have gone for years without an increment due to the prevailing economic crisis.

Ironically, Mugabe urged nurses at the government hospital to keep working hard despite their low salaries.

“His (Mugabe’s) request comes at a time when the country is facing a serious socio-economic crisis because of his misrule.

“It is a clear indication that Mugabe is out of touch with the reality on the ground. We are shocked that Mugabe wants a salary increase when we are living in Zimbabwe where an economy has since ceased to exist,” said the MDC Renewal Team.

It added: “The government, which remains the biggest employer in the country, is increasingly failing to pay the civil servants on time and fewer and fewer people have a guaranteed salary at the end of every month.”

The party noted that Mugabe had received a salary increment despite the finance minister, Patrick Chinamasa, and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, John Mangudya, discouraging civil servants from demanding salary hikes due to the current liquidity crunch.

“It is also worrying to note that Mugabe claims to be earning $12 000 a month when last year he claimed that he only earned $4 000 a month. How he got his salary adjusted by such a wide margin only points to the lack of transparency and high level corruption in the government of the day,” added MDC Renewal Team.

The party urged Mugabe to put the interests of the people ahead and emulate world leaders like like Uruguay President Jose Mujica, who reportedly earns around $12,000 a year and donates 90 per cent of it to charity. The Zimbabwean

