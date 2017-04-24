Biti dimisses bid to recall MPs

HARARE – MDC Renewal secretary general Tendai Biti has dismissed calls by the Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC to recall 17 legislators who deserted them to form the MDC Renewal Team following a failed plot to oust the founding president.
Yesterday MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said the MDC T has proceeded to recall those members of Parliament who have left the party to form their own party called the MDC Renewal.
However Biti told Nehanda Radio that the move by the Tsvangirai led MDC will not materialise and the speaker, Jacob Mudenda, cannot give a judgement over an issue that should be settled in courts.
“This is the 4th attempt by Tsvangirai to dismiss our members. All I can say is that it is a misdirected move and it only shows how desperate opposition politics is in Zimbabwe,” Biti said.
“We had a properly constituted council which met at Mandel and resolved to dismiss Tsvangirai and others. They had their counter national council which was not properly constituted and which tried to reverse the decision of the real national council.
“Now the matter which Mudenda is seized with is the issue of legitimacy and only the court of law can determine that,” said Biti.
Biti also said the bid to recall the MDC Renewal MPs is an indictment on Tsvangirai’s leadership style.
“Zimbabweans are suffering and any normal opposition politician would want to direct their energy on how to remove Mugabe from power and set the Zimbabweans at liberty.”
“Now is it not surprising that Tsvangirai has chosen to ignore all this and concentrate on how he can overthrow fellow democrats instead of Zanu PF.”
“I have already written to the speaker and it is unfortunate I cannot disclose the contents of the letter because he is yet to read it but I can assure you their recall bid will fail,” Biti said.
Asked whether Tsvangirai is free to join the grand coalition against Mugabe, Biti said: “the grand coalition is premised on collective leadership, humble, obedient, honest and transparency qualities so it is debatable whether Tsvangirai can meet the test.”
On Thursday Mwonzora said “Although the Speaker (of Parliament) initially refused our notice to withdraw these MPs last year we have re-launched our recall bid after the Speaker acceded to the Zanu PF demand to expel its rebel MP’s. We refuse to be discriminated against. We say no to the selective application of the law.”
“Those MPs can seek new mandate under their political party. If the Speaker does not treat us fairly we will not take that decision lying down. In fairness these MPs can no longer claim to be representing our MDC members because they are no longer MDC. It’s now time to take Save to State House. Victory is certain,” the Secretary General said.
Tsvangirai is recalling former secretary general Tendai Biti (Harare East Constituency), Willias Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Paul Madzore (Glen View South), Solomon Madzore (Dzivarasekwa), Lucia Matibenga (Kuwadzana West), Samuel Sipepa Nkomo (Lobengula), Reggie Moyo (Luveve) and Evelyn Masaiti.
Also being recalled are Bekithemba Nyathi (Mpopoma/Pelandaba), Moses Manyengavana (Highfield West), Albert Mhlanga (Pumula), Roseline Nkomo (Tsholotsho North), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Judith Muzhavazhe and Gorden Moyo (Makokoba).
The MDC-T also recalled three senators namely Sekai Holland (Chizhanje), Rorana Muchihwa (Chikomo) and Watchy Sibanda (Matabelaland South). – Nehanda Radio
