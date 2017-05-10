MPs say minister Mandiwanzira’s radio licences illegally issued

MEDIA, Information and Broadcasting Services parliamentary portfolio committee has demanded the withdrawal of radio licences issued to the minister, Supa Mandiwanzira.

The technology minister owns a national radio station Zi FM Stereo which is registered under AB Communications.

The Zanu PF Nyanga South law maker and former deputy Media Information and Broadcasting Services minister was also recently granted another two local commercial radio broadcasting licences for Gweru and Masvingo respectively.

Speaking to journalists gathered to commemorate World Press Freedom Day at a MISA-Harare in Harare recently, the parliamentary portfolio committee member, James Maridadi, said constitutionally Mandiwanzira should not own a radio station.

“The explanation that we got as a committee from the Attorney General’s office was that Supa, when he got those radio licences, he was still a deputy minister and he was not a minister. Then we wondered what the difference was between a deputy minister and a minister, because they all have the same appointing authority, they belong to the same party and the only difference is that one sits in cabinet while the other does not,” said Maridadi.

The MDC-T Mabvuku/Tafara MP added, ‘But now Supa Mandiwanzira seats in cabinet as a full minister of ICTs and still owns the radio licences.”

Maridadi, who is a former ZBC employee, said broadcasting laws do not allow a cabinet minister to either own a radio station or a newspaper production house.

“The law is very clear and it says that if you are a member of the executive, especially if you are a minister of information you cannot apply for a radio licence, you cannot apply for a TV station licence and you cannot apply for Newspaper publication licence,” he said.

Zimbabwe has six (6) national radios and eight (8) local commercial radio stations which are owned either by the state or individuals with close links to Zanu PF. – NewsZim