Kasukuwere battered in Parliament by Maridadi

THE verbal spat between Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Tafara-Mabvuku legislator James Maridadi continued in parliament last Thursday with the latter reminding the embattled Zanu PF political commissar of his current nightmares in his party.

The exchanges were triggered by a ministerial statement by Kasukuwere who was briefing legislators on why he recently took the decision to suspend the entire 25-member Chitungwiza council over a slew of alleged offences involving corruption.

Maridadi was among opposition MPs who took issue with Kasukuwere for visiting punitive action on the majority MDC-T councillors while acting “on mere allegations”.

He accused Kasukuwere of playing “judge, the jury and the executioner”.

The outspoken MDC-T legislator was not shy to draw comparisons with Kasukuwere’s own experiences where he has been allowed to continue as minister and Zanu PF commissar despite allegations of corruption and a coup attempt against President Robert Mugabe.

“There are certain allegations that you took land in Pomona and you said $5 million should be paid to (Philip) Chiyangwa so that you would sort out his issue on land but you were not suspended as a Minister,” Maridadi said.

“You remained as Minister because the President knows the law that you cannot be chased away because of allegations but you are suspending people for selling a few stands whilst you are alleged to have stolen the whole of Pomona.”

During the explosive exchanges, Kasukuwere found himself with an unlikely backer in the form of Zanu PF rival Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Gokwe-Nembudziya MP.

Maridadi was soon caught up in a side showdown with Wadyajena who had interjected saying “Ari kunditukira Minister wangu (he is insulting my Minister).

But the opposition MP would have none of it, dismissing the youthful ruling party legislator with the words, “He (Wadyajena) must stop being excited like an uncircumcised youth”.

Wadyajena protested the comments saying, “he (Maridadi) is insulting the culture of Nembudziya”.

The Gokwe MP further demanded answers from Maridadi as to how the MDC-T MP was so confident he was never circumcised.

It took some effort for the deputy speaker Mabel Chinomona to douse the fires between the two.

That allowed Maridadi to redirect his guns at Kasukuwere, further drawing the now jailed Munyaradzo Kereke’s case into the argument.

Maridadi argued that if people were to be summarily suspended on mere allegations, Kereke, then Zanu PF MP, should not have been allowed to attend parliament when he was being tried for rape.

“Even when you are found guilty of wanting to topple the President, after you are proven guilty you will be dismissed,” Maridadi said to Kasukuwere.

But Kasukuwere did not take this lying down, dismissing the remarks as the rants of a former ZBC Radio 3 junior call-in host who was failing to break from his past.

“I know your background my dear brother; you used to play with kids on radio station.

“I am sure you think you are still playing with kids. It is a different circumstance now.

“Can we be a bit more mature and serious about national issues?” Kasukuwere said, triggering another angry reaction from Maridadi who dared him to continue attacking him or he reveals that he is a former CIO operative who used to drive kids to school.

Kasukuwere had a curt response to the fresh comments.

“In the CIO, there are vehicles somebody must drive and it was during those times when we had some people playing with kids,” he said.

Other MDC-T MPs who included Eddie Cross, Elias Mudzuri, Prosper Mutseyami all contributed against Kasukuwere’s punitive decision in Chitungwiza while Zanu PF MPs, Oliver Mandipaka, Esau Mupfumi and Dexter Nduna supported the move. – NewsZim