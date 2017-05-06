A South African man named as Elvis Ramosebudi allegedly solicited for funds to assassinate several politicians including Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

The man who lives in a shack in Soshanguve in Pretoria appeared in court today according to the Times and was remanded to 8 May pending bail application.

Police say his father refused answer questions about whether this son had any mental problems or not.

Ramosebudi is reported to have sought money from several people including the Guptas and Anglo American from which he wanted R60 million to kill politicians and business people.

Some of those named were: State Security Minister David Mahlobo‚ Free State Premier Ace Magashule and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

According to the Times, in his first letter‚ titled Help Save South Africa‚ Ramosebudi asked Anglo American for R60m to help him assassinate several people including: Atul‚ Varun and Rajesh Gupta‚ Zuma‚ SAA board chairwoman Dudu Myeni‚ Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Des van Rooyen‚ ANC Youth League president Collen Maine‚ National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams‚ Economic Freedom Fighters member Fana Hlungwane‚ Military Veterans chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe‚ former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane.

In his second letter‚ titled Hands of the Guptas‚ he asked Atul Gupta for money to assassinate former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ both of whom were offered Cabinet positions by the Guptas; former public protector Thuli Madonsela‚ and Themba Maseko‚ for whom Zuma had arranged a meeting for him to “help” the Guptas.

When Ramosebudi took investigators to his shack, they found documents showing he planned to assassinate Mugabe.