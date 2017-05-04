Mujuru berates ‘insensitive’ Grace

FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru has described First Lady Grace Mugabe’s unsolicited attack on war veteran Dickson (Cde Chinx) Chingaira’s second wife, Ntombizodwa, as divisive and indicative of poor leadership.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Grace launched a broadside at Ntombizodwa during the handover ceremony of a house to the ailing Chingaira on Monday. The house was built by the organisers of the Zimbabwe Music Awards.

“Any unfortunate remark that seeks to destroy the purpose and meaning of the family unit should be treated as bad leadership not befitting an inch of nearness to the seat of national leadership. To that end, we urge the family not to entertain divisive comments on the oneness of their familyhood,” she said.

“It is our considered view as the National People’s Party that any remark, which seeks to divide the fabric and oneness of a family must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. It is in that context that we urge Cde Chinx’s family to remain united, as it goes through a difficult period and we heartily pray with them for quicker recovery.”

MDC MP, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga said Grace’s unwarranted rant showed insensitivity.

“It was insensitive for the First Lady to say that. She could have handled the matter in a more humane and dignified way. I would certainly have done better.

“These kinds of issues are better handled outside the glare of the public because one may never know. At times there are children involved and they suddenly become victims,” she said.

Grace told Chingaira’s second wife, Ntombizodwa that she was junior and should leave the house to Patricia, the first wife.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga, known for shooting from the hip, did not hold back.

“As leaders, we need to be sensitive to other people’s feelings. As First Lady, the least we expect of her is to act humanely, particularly given she went into a relationship, as a second wife herself. There was already another woman (Sally).

“That was unexpected humiliation of another woman, which is unacceptable. We would have expected that she would be better placed to understand Ntombizodwa’s predicament and, especially that Cde Chinx is not feeling well. The dynamics change and bring in a whole lot of insinuations,” the former Regional Integration minister said.

But, Information deputy minister Thokozile Mathuthu defended Grace, saying: “Ntombizodwa should celebrate. It’s not government policy, but, as a mother, I can advise them on what is crucial. They cannot pray that they reap from my inheritance because they are a small house. If the little house has nowhere to stay if Cde Chinx departs this world, she will be left with nothing.

“So I think the First Lady made a very good observation. She (Grace) is protecting the sanctity of marriage. Why should you protect a small house?” – NewsDay