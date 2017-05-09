News Ticker

Zanu PF shuts door on Gono

27th February 2015

ZANU PF has nominated former Central Intelligence Organisation deputy director-general Tongesayi Shadreck Chipanga to fill the Manicaland senatorial seat that fell vacant following the death of Kumbirai Kangai in 2013.

Gono

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officially announced Chipanga’s nomination in a Government Gazette last Friday which was republished on Monday.

The nomination effectively locks out former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono who had earlier been earmarked for the seat.

According to the gazette, any voter wishing to object to the nomination of Chipanga may, within a period of two weeks from the date of publication of the notice, lodge a written objection with the commission setting forth the reasons for the objection.

Chipanga is a Zanu PF central committee member and a war veteran who was a commander during the liberation war.

