Mangoma Urges BVR Abandonment For IDs

Harare – Former energy minister Elton Mangoma’s Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) has reiterated calls for the current government to abandon plans to use the Biometric Voting system for next year’s harmonised elections insisting the new technology will not address the opposition’s vote rigging worries.

The new system, which uses fingerprints, face and any other bodily features to recognise voters, is said to be best for the country’s controversial elections as it is the solution to vote duplication concerns often raised by Zanu PF opponents.

“The credibility of elections in Zimbabwe has never been technological but man-made,” RDZ has said in a statement.

“Multiple voting, violence, intimation and exclusion are some of the reasons why the elections in Zimbabwe have been discredited.

“These are critical issues that must be addressed and the introduction of Biometric Voting can never address the element of violence, intimidation, exclusion and force marching voters to polling stations.”

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has maintained it will use the system for both registration and the actual voting process in 2018.

But while the new technology has been used in countries such as Nigeria, it has brought with it some challenges, among them the failure to recognise the former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan’s face.

Zimbabwe’s civic groups and the broader opposition favour the system.

In its statement, RDZ said the system was an infringement to the rights of some Zimbabweans as it was likely to disenfranchise some voters.

“The Constitution of Zimbabwe is never ambiguous on the right to vote by all citizens.

“Procuring electronic gadgets of unknown origins and tendencies to screen people for voting is tantamount to taking away their constitutional rights,” said RDZ.

RDZ reiterated calls for the country to use the national identity cards to vote, something it says was much easier and less expensive for the country.

“The only way out is the simple and manageable “Munhunechitupachake formula” (each person with their own idea) considering the time left before the next year’s elections.

“There are over a million people who are not registered and there will also be need to verify the results. Therefore, Munhunechitupachake is the way to go,” said RDZ.

Zimbabwe’s successive elections have been dogged by allegations of rigging by the ruling Zanu PF party.

Although ZEC says it was proceeding with rolling out the system, little has been done to educate the ordinary citizens on it.