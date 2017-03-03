News Ticker

Tsvangirai to invade Robert Mugabe’s home province Saturday

3rd March 2017

Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai today concluded his three-day tour of Mashonaland Central and moves to President Robert Mugabe’s home province, Mashonaland West, tomorrow.

His party did not say where his three-day tour of the province will kick off but this is the final leg of his nation-wide tour which began in Matebeleland.

In his address to students at Bindura University today, Tsvangirai urged them to determine their own future by voting and making the right choice in the next election.

He said the future belonged to the young people and they must define, defend and secure that future by participating in the politics of their country.

“The young people risk being a lost generation unless and until they, grab the opportunity in 2018 to sculpt a sustainable future for themselves,” he said.

Tsvangirai is likely to contest Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front Robert Mugabe in next year’s elections though there are fears about Mugabe’s health.

Mugabe is currently in Singapore for a medical check-up.

There has been speculation that Mugabe might not make it to next year’s elections because he will either have died or will be incapacitated.

A little known prophet from Kariba says Mugabe will die on 17 October this year. He was arrested and is currently on remand.

Former ZANU-PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu, also on remand, has demanded that Mugabe must step down to give way to his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe insists he is fit to stand for election and is not going to groom anyone to succeed him.

Tsvangirai was also diagnosed with cancer last year.

Full statement

Friday, 03 March 2017

President Tsvangirai rounds up Mash Central tour

President Morgan Tsvangirai rounded up his tour of Mashonaland province by holding three meetings with opinion leaders, students and the party’s provincial assembly in Bindura town today.

His first meeting with opinion leaders was a robust three-hour engagement with war veterans, church leaders, commuter bus drivers and touts, traditional leaders, pensioners, artisanal miners and spirit media. The opinion leaders made invaluable input in matters of elections, policy and the new governance culture post-Mugabe in 2018.

The people’s President then addressed the party’s provincial assembly where he urged the party machinery to gear up for delivering victory in the 2018 watershed election.

Fear and intimidation remain the key impediments to the people’s free expression in the province, where Zanu PF continues to emasculate traditional leaders to coerce people to vote for a particular political party.

In his third and last meeting in Mash Central, President Tsvangirai engaged students from Bindura University, whom he urged to determine their own future by voting and making the right choice in the next election.

The future belonged to the young people and they must define, defend and secure that future by participating in the politics of their country. The young people risk being a lost generation unless and until they, grab the opportunity in 2018 to sculpt a sustainable future for themselves.

Tomorrow, the people’s President moves to Robert Mugabe’s home province of Mashonaland West for three days, where he will conclude his national tour of all the country’s provinces.

The tour continues to be a highly enriching exercise, with President Tsvangirai receiving invaluable and strategic input both from within and without the party, particularly from community leaders who are not ordinarily in the party

Accompanying President Tsvangirai to Mash Central today were his two deputies Hons. Thokozani Khupe and Nelson Chamisa, National Chairperson Lovemore Moyo, Organising Secretary Abednico Bhebhe and his deputy Amos Chibaya, Secretary for Elections Murisi Zwizwai, Deputy National Spokesperson Thabitha Khumalo, Deputy Treasurer General Charlton Hwende and Women and Youth Assembly Chairpersons Lynnet Karenyi and Happymore Chidziva.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

