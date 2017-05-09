News Ticker

Bhasikiti Likens Grace, Mujuru To Cyclone Dineo

26th February 2017 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 32

MASVINGO – ZimPF candidate in the upcoming Mwenezi East by-election, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti-Chuma has likened First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and ZimPF leader, Joice Mujuru, to the destructive Cyclone Dineo.

On his Facebook page, Bhasikiti said females who are named Dineo, Joice and Grace were like destructive spirits.

He said the cyclone had coincided with Mujuru firing top ZimPF members and the First Lady resuming her rallies.

He urged the people of Zimbabwe to pray hard for divine intervention.

“I am just pondering on why these three great feminine names caused a stir this last week going all over. One is Dineo, the other two are obvious to you doctorates. Coincidence of spirits. Pakaipa.

Namatirai nyika nhasi. I am now fasting,” Bhasikiti wrote on his Facebook page.

Asked to shade more light on the statements, he said it was food for thought and open for interpretation.

The First Lady was in Buhera last week were she took a dig at Mujuru saying she is a nonentity in politics.

She also said the people of Zimbabwe would still vote for President Mugabe’s corpse even if he were to die before the 2018 elections because no one else is suitable to assume the presidency.

TellZim

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

32 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. iran backgammon
  3. maxxforce 13
  4. pc games free download for windows 10
  5. clit stimulator
  6. vibrator
  7. Buy Phentermine
  8. porn
  9. cock ring review
  10. CCD Rice Color Sorter
  11. full version pc games download
  12. 福井脱毛
  13. 福井脱毛
  14. Purchase China
  15. Morgan dollar
  16. dirty talk
  17. motu and patlu game
  18. real estate daytona
  19. kona 100%
  20. buy kona
  21. nSpire Network Signup
  22. web site
  23. Fantasy Whip
  24. kona 100%
  25. wisdom teeth extraction
  26. Hollow Strap On Dildo
  27. Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse,Logitech G602,G602,Wireless Gaming Mouse
  28. Sex Store
  29. Coyote brown army boots
  30. Bulk/Wholesale Empty capsules
  31. realistic vibrator
  32. women are aware

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News