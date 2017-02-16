News Ticker

Zimbabwe deports 62 Malawi nationals accused of being illegal immigrants

16th February 2017 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Zimbabwe immigration authorities have deported 62 Malawian nationals who were arrested because of lack of proper travel documents and exceeding their stay limits.



Mwanza immigration spokesperson Senior Immigration Assistant Pasquale Zulu says among them are 12  women and two children below the age of two years.

“The International Organisation for Migration  facilitated their trip back into the country in a Zupco bus registration number ADS 4701” says Zulu.

Zulu reminds those who  travel outside the country to ensure they have valid documents and stay according to the days indicted  on stay permits to avoid embarrassment.

