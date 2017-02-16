News Ticker

Bona Mugabe flirting on the phone with boyfriends as jealousy husband looks angry

16th February 2017 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

A picture showing an apparently angry Simba Chikore and his wife Bona who appears to be in her own world has gone viral amidst claims that the ‘showbiz royal couple’ failed dismally to act for the photographers as they are expected to be close as a married couple.

In the pictures  Bona is busy  browsing and chatting on her mobile phone as if she was by herself.

Her glum looking husband Simba appears to be fixated on beautiful Miss Zimbabwe models showcasing in-front of him.

Many social media ‘practitioners’ felt sorry for Simba whom they say should have whacked his gold coated iphone to prove he has connections and life outside the ‘royal circus’.

simba-chikore-bona-mugabe-latest-controversial-picture

Mugabe son-in-law ; daughter
Related Posts
‘Mawarire is a bogus pastor,’ says Mugabe
‘Mawarire is a bogus pastor,’ says Mugabe
HARARE - Embattled Zimbabwe strongman Robert Mugabe has launched a scathing attack on Pastor Evan Mawarire labelling him as a bogus preacher who advocates violence. He said the #ThisFlag frontman was ...
READ MORE
Mum and my wife are prostitutes: says man
Mum and my wife are prostitutes: says man
A MAN from Bulawayo’s New Lobengula is accusing his mother and wife of being prostitutes. He also accuses his mother of killing their father using juju. Mkhululi Mloyi (35) at times tries ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe farmers fear winter of hunger after poor tobacco crop
Zimbabwe farmers fear winter of hunger after poor tobacco crop
HARARE (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Farmer Kenny Mabvumbe looked upset as he returned virtually empty-handed from the tobacco auction floors in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare. His decision to venture into ...
READ MORE
Political Violence Worries Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First Party
Political Violence Worries Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First Party
HARARE—The newly-launched Zimbabwe People First party led by former Vice President Joice Mujuru says it is disturbed that political violence is resurfacing in the country after its rally in Harare’s ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF nullifies suspensions
Zanu PF nullifies suspensions
HARARE - The Zanu PF has nullified all suspensions that were passed on some party members after last December’s congress, and is set address all the problems in various party ...
READ MORE
Harare Town Clerk suspended
Harare Town Clerk suspended
Harare Town Clerk, Dr Tendai Mahachi has been suspended indefinitely. Harare Mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni made the shocking announcement while concluding a full council meeting this evening, citing what he described as ...
READ MORE
MDC-T is a ‘satanic’ movement – Mnangagwa
MDC-T is a ‘satanic’ movement – Mnangagwa
Opposition MDC-T is a "satanic" movement and all Zimbabweans who voted for the party during the 2013 elections to seek "redemption from the Lord for supping with the devil", Vice ...
READ MORE
EU renews sanctions on Zimbabwe, Mugabe
EU renews sanctions on Zimbabwe, Mugabe
BRUSSELS - The European Union renewed for another year its sanctions against Zimbabwe, including a travel ban and asset freeze on President Robert Mugabe and his wife, according to a ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean activists urge population to remain non-violent after attack on pro-democracy leaders
Zimbabwean activists urge population to remain non-violent after attack on pro-democracy leaders
LONDON - Zimbabwean pro-democracy activists have urged citizens to commit to nonviolent action after supporters were assaulted and abducted this morning ahead of a planned demonstration dubbed #MunhuWeseMuRoad. By Elsa Buchanan Sources ...
READ MORE
U.S.-Zimbabwe Relations Not Yet Back to Normal, Says Wharton
U.S.-Zimbabwe Relations Not Yet Back to Normal, Says Wharton
HARARE — Outgoing United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Bruce Wharton, says relations between Harare and Washington remain frosty though things have somewhat improved over the last three years. Mr. Wharton, who is ...
READ MORE
‘Mawarire is a bogus pastor,’ says Mugabe
Mum and my wife are prostitutes: says man
Zimbabwe farmers fear winter of hunger after poor
Political Violence Worries Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First Party
Zanu PF nullifies suspensions
Harare Town Clerk suspended
MDC-T is a ‘satanic’ movement – Mnangagwa
EU renews sanctions on Zimbabwe, Mugabe
Zimbabwean activists urge population to remain non-violent after
U.S.-Zimbabwe Relations Not Yet Back to Normal, Says

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News