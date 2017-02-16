Bona Mugabe flirting on the phone with boyfriends as jealousy husband looks angry

A picture showing an apparently angry Simba Chikore and his wife Bona who appears to be in her own world has gone viral amidst claims that the ‘showbiz royal couple’ failed dismally to act for the photographers as they are expected to be close as a married couple.

In the pictures Bona is busy browsing and chatting on her mobile phone as if she was by herself.

Her glum looking husband Simba appears to be fixated on beautiful Miss Zimbabwe models showcasing in-front of him.

Many social media ‘practitioners’ felt sorry for Simba whom they say should have whacked his gold coated iphone to prove he has connections and life outside the ‘royal circus’.

