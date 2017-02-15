News Ticker

Ruvheneko takes on critics

15th February 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment, Zimbabwe 0

MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and abuse of State resources.

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa

Ruvheneko, who is the daughter of Health and Child Care minister David Parirenyatwa, told NewsDay on Monday that she was using the University of Zimbabwe’s multimedia resource centre at the hospital as “a paying client”, although she did not disclose how much she was paying.

“I am using the studios at the multimedia resource centre, which is part of the University of Zimbabwe. Anyone can pay to use the studios at the multimedia resource centre all year round,” she said.

“I am a paying client. The studios do not fall under Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and neither do they fall under the Ministry of Health and Child Care.”

Ruvheneko said she found it disturbing that people were making up stories about her without verifying the facts.

The vivacious television and radio personality resigned from her post of programmes manager at ZiFM Stereo radio station late last year and attributed her departure to political reasons.

She, however, indicated that her departure from the institution was not the end of her career, but the beginning of better and positive prospects, as she soon embarked on her own projects.

“Leaving ZiFM Stereo is not the end of my world or my career. God cannot be done with me yet. The station itself will never be the same without the many of us who have left, but who is to say that ‘change’ does not come with ‘better!’ It is positive and wise to know when to move on and let go. Timing is everything,” she said.

