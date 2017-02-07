News Ticker

Sipepa Nkomo says he can deliver Bulawayo seats to Mujuru because people are angry with Tsvangirai

7th February 2017 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Bulawayo politician Samuel Sipepa Nkomo who has hoped from the Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai to the People’s Democratic Party and is now with former Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First says he can deliver all the seats in Bulawayo to his new party because the people of Bulawayo are angry with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

According to Voice of the People radio, Nkomo said this at the weekend an at provincial executive council meeting attended by Mujuru.

He told her that though senior leaders of the MDC-T like Vice-President Thokozani Khupe believe that Bulawayo is their territory since the party has dominated elections in the second city since 2000, the people of Bulawayo were now disgruntled with the MDC-T because after winning all the seats in 2013, MDC-T went on to surrender some of the seats to ZANU-PF when it expelled those who had left the party to join PDP but refused to contest the by-elections.

Bulawayo has 12 seats and the MDC-T expelled five legislators. The seats were all taken by ZANU-PF.

“Zimbabwe People First is very popular in Bulawayo. Another party (MDC-T) was once popular here and took seats in the 2013 elections and handed them over to ZANU-PF. The people are angry about that. If they do not want to compromise in the coalition talks, no problem…..

“We will win all the seats in Bulawayo. Trust us president on that one. We are agreeable to the coalition but not to be bullied and told that we do not have support. Mai Mujuru you are the last hope for Zimbabwe. That is why people, including those who never cared about politics before, are flocking to this party,” Nkomo was quoted as saying.

