News Ticker

Bizarre: Walter Mzembi commissions Magaya’s mountain

5th February 2017 Staff Reporter Bizarre, Zimbabwe 0

HARARE – Tourism minister Walter Mzembi said government expects the newly-commissioned Prophetic Healing and Deliverance  (PHD) Ministries’ Prayer Mountain to draw thousands of tourists and improve the country’s precarious foreign currency situation.

PHD’s leader is said to be attracting 1 800 international tourists per day who flock to his shrine for spiritual guidance.

Speaking at the unveiling of the spiritual sanctuary which is being constructed in the same model as the Holy Land of Israel, Mzembi said Magaya has the full support of government.

“At least 1 800 tourists came to PHD Ministries on daily basis seeking spiritual help from Magaya and as a result they are planting their wealth in our country,” Mzembi said.

“As the government we appreciate those efforts and we are fully behind religion tourism. I am aware of the persecution facing the man of God but I urge him to be courageous.”

The spiritual facility located in Waterfalls’ Prospect area has been constructed to replicate Israel’s geography and biblical names such as Jerusalem and Canaan among others.

Aharon Musana Levi, the chief executive officer of Ashelroi Group, who graced the occasion, said: “We want to bring in the flavour of Israel, the Holy Land, to Zimbabwe. Everything started in Israel hence we are trying to connect to the source.”

Magaya said the facility is not limited to PHD members only but is free for all.

“Every Christian should take advantage of the facility, people can use it to meditate and pray. What is going to be achieved here has never been achieved in the world,” Magaya said.

Late last year, Magaya was honoured with a Religious Tourism Award courtesy of Harare metropolitan province’s inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Awards.

The awards were running under the theme Social Economic and Spiritual Transformation for Development.

However, Mzembi’s Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has distanced itself from the award.

Prior to the award, Magaya had urged government and locals to support the growth of religion tourism in the country, saying the sector has the potential to turn around the country’s economy which is currently in shambles.

Magaya said West African countries such as Nigeria are developing due to booming religion tourism.

“Statistics shows that for every six people who land at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Nigeria, four will be visiting popular men-of-God such as TB Joshua, Pastor Chris and David Oyedepo.

“Religion has made their airport busy, I can tell you,” Magaya said while addressing thousands of congregants at his Waterfall base, in Harare in May.

One of the mega churches in the world include Faith Tabernacle which has a 50 000 seating capacity and an overflow area which can absorb 250 000 congregants.

In comparison, TB Joshua’s church— Synagogue Church of all Nations (Scoan) — accommodates 15 000 worshippers on Sundays and according to the United States entertainment conduit “MonteOz”, Joshua is the tenth richest pastor in the world. – Daily News

Related Posts
Robert Mugabe lashes out at ‘miserly’ West
Robert Mugabe lashes out at ‘miserly’ West
Le Bourget - Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe lashed out at “miserly” developed nations at the UN climate summit on Monday, accusing them of trying to shift the burden for curbing ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s loyalists dismisses heart attack rumour
Robert Mugabe’s loyalists dismisses heart attack rumour
HARARE (Reuters) - A rumour than Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has suffered a heart attack is a "grim lie", his spokesman George Charamba said on Thursday. The online news website Zim ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai courts Biti, Mangoma
Tsvangirai courts Biti, Mangoma
OPPOSITION MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has started engaging his former lieutenants People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti and Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe front-man Elton Mangoma, as plans for the ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF factions gear for 2018 showdown
Zanu PF factions gear for 2018 showdown
TWO contrasting game plans regarding President Robert Mugabe’s succession are emerging with Zanu PF insiders revealing the camp led by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa is pushing for an extraordinary congress in ...
READ MORE
MDC to contest 2018 polls
MDC to contest 2018 polls
MUTASA - Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC has said it will not boycott the 2018 general elections because they would have long forced the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and President Robert Mugabe ...
READ MORE
Mutodi savages Mugabe, Mphoko
Mutodi savages Mugabe, Mphoko
HARARE - Outspoken Zanu PF activist and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa loyalist Energy Mutodi (pictured) has fired yet another salvo at President Robert Mugabe and his deputy Phelekezela Mphoko saying ...
READ MORE
President Mugabe seen here greeting Cephas Msipa (left) during a politburo meeting
‘Mugabe is the chief architect of ZANU PF factional wars’ – Msipa
FORMER Midlands governor Cephas Msipa has said President Robert Mugabe is central to the factional wars playing out in the Zanu PF party and the fights will not end without ...
READ MORE
Porly Grace Mugabe attends politburo meeting
Porly Grace Mugabe attends politburo meeting
AMIDST reports of terminal illness, President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, has resurfaced to attend the party’s politburo meeting. The First Lady, who spent several weeks abroad receiving treatment for an unknown ...
READ MORE
Chinotimba appeals to Makandiwa
Chinotimba appeals to Makandiwa
HARARE - Buhera South Zanu PF member of Parliament Joseph Chinotimba yesterday made a passionate plea for assistance from the United Family International Church (UFIC) to complete the  construction of ...
READ MORE
Hungry Zimbabweans Urge Mugabe to Dump Proposed Lavish Birthday Bash
Hungry Zimbabweans Urge Mugabe to Dump Proposed Lavish Birthday Bash
MASVINGO—Most villagers in the drought-prone Masvingo province, where the ruling party is planning to hold a lavish $800,000 birthday bash for President Robert Mugabe next month, say they are living ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe lashes out at ‘miserly’ West
Robert Mugabe’s loyalists dismisses heart attack rumour
Tsvangirai courts Biti, Mangoma
Zanu PF factions gear for 2018 showdown
MDC to contest 2018 polls
Mutodi savages Mugabe, Mphoko
‘Mugabe is the chief architect of ZANU PF
Porly Grace Mugabe attends politburo meeting
Chinotimba appeals to Makandiwa
Hungry Zimbabweans Urge Mugabe to Dump Proposed Lavish

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Why Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are ‘boycotting’ the Grammys 2017

2nd February 2017 Staff Reporter 1

Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West are reported to be among the famous faces missing from the Grammys 2017. Multiple sources claim the musical hitmakers are boycotting the typically star-studded event due to the perceived […]

Arts & Entertainment

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets: ‘Babies are happy and healthy’

31st January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pharrell Williams has three extra reasons to be Happy after becoming a father to triplets. The Hidden Figures producer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth earlier in January but a rep for the married couple […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna ‘disgusted’ with Trump’s travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News