Senior cop dies

Officer Commanding Police, Minerals and Border Control Unit Senior Assistant Commissioner Earnest Muchenjekwa has died.
He was 50.
Snr Asst Comm Muchenjekwa died yesterday at Westend Clinic in Harare after a short illness.
Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said Snr Asst Comm Muchenjekwa fell sick in Swaziland while on police business and had to return home to seek medical attention.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police family wishes to register its deep sorrow on the untimely death of Senior Assistant Commissioner Earnest Muchenjekwa, who passed on on February 2, 2017 at Westend Clinic, Harare,” she said.
“At the time of his death, the late senior officer was the Officer Commanding Police, Minerals and Border Control Unit.”
Snr Asst Comm Muchenjekwa was born on October 4, 1966 and was attested into the force on July 1, 1988 as a patrol officer.
Soon after training, he was posted to Mutare Central in Manicaland Province.
“His policing career took him to various stations in Mashonaland West, Midlands, Matabeleland South, Support Unit, Harare and Police General Headquarters, where he held several positions as he rose through the ranks,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.
She said during the period between 2004 and 2005, he served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Sierra Leone as Chief of Operations.
A church service for the late senior officer will be held at Morris Depot Chapel today and he will be buried tomorrow at Plot 6, Chikuti Farm in Karoi.
“The Commissioner-General of Police, Cde Augustine Chihuri, senior officers and the entire ZRP family is deeply saddened by the untimely passing on of this illustrious and dedicated senior officer,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said. – Herald
TRANSPORT Minister Obert Mpofu's short flirtation with the country's media industry has come to an abrupt end.
Insiders late Tuesday confirmed that Wednesday's edition of the Zimbabwe Mail would be the ...
HARARE – President Robert Mugabe has once again thrown the controversial succession race wide open after his unexpected recent remarks that none of his two deputies, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela ...
HARARE,– Former indigenization minister, Saviour Kasukuwere on Thursday maintained that five diamond mining companies in Marange had pledged $50 million to community trysts but were failing to meet their pledges ...
Former Zanu-PF Mashonaland Provincial chairperson Temba Mliswa says First Lady Grace Mugabe has to stop masquerading as a senior to vice-presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko.
Grace on Friday told Zanu-PF ...
.HARARE—Opposition parties and economic analysts have criticized proposals by Youth and Indigenization Minister Patrick Zhuwao to levy companies to fund black empowerment programs.
Zhuwao told the State-run Herald newspaper that under ...
HARARE - Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has been fired from government with immediate effect.
In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr ...
Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West are reported to be among the famous faces missing from the Grammys 2017. Multiple sources claim the musical hitmakers are boycotting the typically star-studded event due to the perceived […]
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” […]
Pharrell Williams has three extra reasons to be Happy after becoming a father to triplets. The Hidden Figures producer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth earlier in January but a rep for the married couple […]
In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]