News Ticker

Robert Mugabe leaves the country again after 24 hrs arrival from Far East

29th January 2017 Staff Reporter Main News, Zimbabwe 0

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s nomadic leader, President Robert Mugabe, has taken a long flight to North East Africa to attend an international summit.

After arriving into the country yesterday from a long vacation, the soon to be 93 President,  left Harare for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will join other leaders from the continent for the 28th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) assembly.

Mugabe will join other leaders from Africa and will participate in the election of the AU Commission chairperson as well as other commissioners of the AU’s top organ.

The summit is being held under the theme, ‘Harnessing the Demographic Dividend Through Investment in the Youth’.

Mugabe was seen off at the Harare International Airport by his top aides, Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa(who takes over as President) and Phelekezela Mphoko; and other senior government officials.

Mugabe has been away from the country at a time when the country is literally sinking as a result of endless rains.

Upon his arrival yesterday, he said nothing about the political, economic and social disasters affecting the county.

His international journeys and vacations are believed to be costing as much as what the treasury pays for civil servants salaries.

Related Posts
‘Come and arrest me; I am ready’ – Mujuru
‘Come and arrest me; I am ready’ – Mujuru
HARARE - Hounded former vice president Joice Mujuru maintains that she is not afraid of the ruthless and unrelenting onslaught on her — including murky allegations of plotting to oust ...
READ MORE
Bulawayo Residents Say Still Skeptical Of Mujuru
Bulawayo Residents Say Still Skeptical Of Mujuru
Bulawayo,– Residents in Bulawayo say they are not yet ready to accept Joice Mujuru’s damascene moment following her silence about Zanu PF violence when she was still in government. The ousted ...
READ MORE
Chief flees ‘haunted’ Makandiwa house
Chief flees ‘haunted’ Makandiwa house
A HOUSE built for Muzarabani traditional leader, Chief Kasekete, by United Families International Church leader Emmanuel Makandiwa stands out among the pole-and-dagga huts in the entire village and is already ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF on the brink as Mugabe end-game nears
Zanu PF on the brink as Mugabe end-game nears
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe’s deeply-divided Zanu PF reached melting point yesterday after the frail nonagenarian obliviously ploughed through the wrong speech — embarrassingly reading the same speech which he ...
READ MORE
TB Joshua Curses Alleged Rumour Mongers in Zimbabwe
TB Joshua Curses Alleged Rumour Mongers in Zimbabwe
TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) is not in a happy mood this morning. The reason for his unhappiness is some alleged rumour mongers in Zimbabwe who ...
READ MORE
‘Stupid’ West seduced by Mnangagwa: Biti
‘Stupid’ West seduced by Mnangagwa: Biti
PEOPLE’S Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti has fired a broadside at some “stupid” western ambassadors in Zimbabwe for allegedly jumping into bed with a Zanu PF faction at the ...
READ MORE
Mutasa back, ‘raring to go’
Mutasa back, ‘raring to go’
HARARE - Former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa (pictured) has returned home from India and is expected to join a team of disaffected party cadres who are set ...
READ MORE
Breaking: War vets leader Matemadanda arrested
Breaking: War vets leader Matemadanda arrested
POLICE have arrested Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) secretary -general Victor Matemadanda, hardly 24 hours after the arrest of the association’s spokesperson Douglas Mahiya as part of a witch-hunt ...
READ MORE
Kwekwe DJ in nasty divorce
Kwekwe DJ in nasty divorce
THE in-laws of a popular Kwekwe DJ are demanding lobola they charged 10 years ago because he wants to dump their daughter. Lovemore Gwata whose stage name is DJ Lovebyte’s customary ...
READ MORE
Vodka, sadza and Shona: Mugabe charms the crowds
Vodka, sadza and Shona: Mugabe charms the crowds
Harare - President Robert Mugabe charmed delegates at the close of his ruling party conference Saturday with one question: Would his wife Grace let him drink his bottle of vodka? ...
READ MORE
‘Come and arrest me; I am ready’ –
Bulawayo Residents Say Still Skeptical Of Mujuru
Chief flees ‘haunted’ Makandiwa house
Zanu PF on the brink as Mugabe end-game
TB Joshua Curses Alleged Rumour Mongers in Zimbabwe
‘Stupid’ West seduced by Mnangagwa: Biti
Mutasa back, ‘raring to go’
Breaking: War vets leader Matemadanda arrested
Kwekwe DJ in nasty divorce
Vodka, sadza and Shona: Mugabe charms the crowds

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News