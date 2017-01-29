Robert Mugabe leaves the country again after 24 hrs arrival from Far East

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s nomadic leader, President Robert Mugabe, has taken a long flight to North East Africa to attend an international summit.
After arriving into the country yesterday from a long vacation, the soon to be 93 President, left Harare for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will join other leaders from the continent for the 28th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) assembly.
Mugabe will join other leaders from Africa and will participate in the election of the AU Commission chairperson as well as other commissioners of the AU’s top organ.
The summit is being held under the theme, ‘Harnessing the Demographic Dividend Through Investment in the Youth’.
Mugabe was seen off at the Harare International Airport by his top aides, Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa(who takes over as President) and Phelekezela Mphoko; and other senior government officials.
Mugabe has been away from the country at a time when the country is literally sinking as a result of endless rains.
Upon his arrival yesterday, he said nothing about the political, economic and social disasters affecting the county.
His international journeys and vacations are believed to be costing as much as what the treasury pays for civil servants salaries.
A HOUSE built for Muzarabani traditional leader, Chief Kasekete, by United Families International Church leader Emmanuel Makandiwa stands out among the pole-and-dagga huts in the entire village and is already ...
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe’s deeply-divided Zanu PF reached melting point yesterday after the frail nonagenarian obliviously ploughed through the wrong speech — embarrassingly reading the same speech which he ...
POLICE have arrested Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) secretary -general Victor Matemadanda, hardly 24 hours after the arrest of the association’s spokesperson Douglas Mahiya as part of a witch-hunt ...
The BAFTA-winning actress has always been honest when it comes to her struggles, previously opening up about the sexual abuse she received at the hands of an older director when she was 16. Thandie’s race […]
Mariah Carey has channeled her feelings about her split from James Packer into a break up song, which is expected to be unveiled during the season finale of her E! reality show ‘Mariah’s World’. The […]
Paris Jackson “considers herself black” because that’s what her late father Michael Jackson told her. The late King of Pop raised Paris, 18 and sons Prince, 19, and Bigi, 14, alone before his death in […]
Madonna has denied reports that she has applied for permission to adopt two children from Malawi. When pressed on the claims, a rep for the US pop star exclusively told IBTimes UK: “It’s not true.” […]