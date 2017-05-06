Mutasa now a spent force -Undenge

ZANU-PF Manicaland chairperson and Energy minister Samuel Undenge has said former party national secretary for administration, Didymus Mutasa, is now a spent force and those who will follow him will do so at their own peril.

Undenge said this in Mutare to a handful of supporters who took part in the so- called solidarity march in support of the politburo decision to expel Mutasa from the party.

“Those who were following Mutasa its time you realise that your boss had strayed from the party’s ideology and principles.

“Please leave Mutasa and start following the party ideology and principles. Zanu-PF has one leader who is President Robert Mugabe. He is the one we should all rally behind,” said Undenge.

He said Mutasa was no longer the legislator for Headlands constituency with immediate effect.

“In my capacity as chairperson of Manicaland I would like to thank the politburo for taking that decision of accepting our recommendations from Manicaland to have Mutasa expelled from the party,” said Undenge.

“You as supporters came to the party requesting that since Didymus Mutasa has strayed from party principles and ideology he must therefore be expelled as a member and MP.

“As a chair I did what you requested me to do by forwarding the resolution to the disciplinary committee chaired by VP Mphoko and then politburo where the decision to expel Mutasa was taken,” said Undenge.

However, observers said the low turnout at the weekend march, was clear evidence that there was still resistance from the grassroots which they said may still have a soft spot for the sacked leaders.