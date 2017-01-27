News Ticker

Gospel singer, AFM pastor, footbller ‘Richard Nhika’ commits suicide on video

27th January 2017 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Former Black Rhinos striker, Zimbabwe gospel musician and AFM church pastor Richard Nhika has died.

The singer reportedly had a quarrel with his girlfriend named as Nomatter moments before he took his own life in a bush near Goodhope suburb.

After consuming the poisonous substance believed to be cotton pesticide, Richard who was now an Apostolic Faith Mission junior pastor was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died the following day.

From evidence gathered from the video, the 38-year-old man of cloth took away his life over a misunderstanding with his girlfriend only identified as Nomatter.

“I will always love you Nomatter, which is why when I saw you I never insulted you or said anything bad.

“I have decided to die next to this tree so that everyone can see, this is real poison you can even see for yourself.

“I will always love you Nomatter and thank you for taking away my life,” he said whilst drinking the pesticide.

The late singer was a pastor at AFM Church and was  launching his album he featured Mathias Mhere, Dereck Mpofu and Sharon Manyonganise.

The girlfriend Nomatter went to same church with the deceased.

Meanwhile, mourners are gathered at Nhika’s family house in Chitungwiza.

His body will be ferried from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals straight to Marondera Cemetery.

Nhika played football for  Black Rhinos Juniors in 1997 when he was still in Form Three, but turned to gospel music in 2001 following a nasty ankle injury.

Those who knew him then say he was a passionate and talented footballer who could have gone far had it not been for the injury.

