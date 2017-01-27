News Ticker

Mugabe Return: Mnangagwa faces Airport-humiliation

27th January 2017 Staff Reporter Main News, Zimbabwe 0

President Mugabe and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe are welcomed by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa on their arrival at the Harare International Airport last night. - (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe is expected to fly back home today ending his month-long annual vacation, amid reports that rival Zanu PF factions were plotting to dress each other down when they converge at Harare International Airport to welcome him.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and businessman Energy Mutodi toast at a private function held at the VP’s rural home last December

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and businessman Energy Mutodi toast at a private function held at the VP’s rural home last December.

Zanu PF Harare provincial commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe, yesterday confirmed plans for Mugabe’s “massive welcome rally” at the airport this afternoon, but denied reports that they were planning to use the occasion to embarrass Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa over his alleged growing ambitions to succeed Mugabe.

“We will, as usual, welcome the President. It is now our tradition, but this is just routine for us and nothing sinister about it,” he said.

“The President is coming tomorrow (today) and we are urging our members to come in their numbers. But our plans are dependent on his itinerary, which we do not have as of now.”

Mashayamombe denied claims they wanted to demonstrate against Mnangagwa, who is said to be in India, saying that was not how the party operates.

“We would never do that (seek to embarrass Mnangagwa) at the airport. It is not the way we do things,” he said.

“We are a peaceful people and are disciplined. If anyone wants to take advantage, we will see them.”

Some insiders claimed T-shirts and placards inscribed There is only one boss had been printed, in response to pictures that emerged of Mnangagwa carrying a mug written I’m the boss, which have caused ructions in Zanu PF.

A similar strategy was used in 2015, when T-shirts showing a picture of Mugabe and the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo embracing with the words The unity that shall never collapse and Munhu wese kuna amai were distributed at the late Sikhanyiso Ndlovu’s burial, which were again targeted at Mnangagwa after he was accused of denigrating the former Zapu leader.

Zanu PF youth leader, Kudzai Chipanga, professed ignorance of the rally, although the ruling party’s Harare provincial youth leader, Edison Takataka, confirmed it.

“We know we will welcome our father, but I have not been advised as to when. As for the issue of T-shirts, it was just a suggestion, which I am not sure will be implemented,” Takataka said.

“But I can assure you, as chairperson, I will have mine. Of course, there is only one boss and that’s the President.”

Mashayamombe is linked to Zanu PF’s G40 faction, which is bitterly opposed to Mnangagwa’s bid to take over from the ailing Mugabe.

Mnangagwa is reportedly leading the other faction known as Team Lacoste.

Insiders said the plots to embarrass Mnangagwa would continue after today’s rally up to Mugabe’s 93rd birthday celebrations set for Matobo next month.

“They have printed different paraphernalia, which will carry messages taunting Mnangagwa’s recent pronouncements on Gukurahundi and their ‘mug declaration’. It is a plan to whip up emotions in the party against Mnangagwa,” one source said.

Other Zanu PF sources said today’s welcome rally could be moved to next Tuesday to allow Mugabe to travel to the African Union summit in Ethiopia, before “he is officially welcomed” back home to resume his duties.

In a bizarre twist, former Zanu PF provincial youth leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu, seen to be aligned to Mnangagwa, yesterday declared he would attend Mugabe’s welcome rally.

“Mugabe is the President of Zimbabwe and our understanding is that the function is not a party gathering,” he said.

“So we will also attend in our numbers as citizens. We hear they have made arrangements to embarrass Mnangagwa or picket against him. If anyone is to be allowed such mischief, they should expect similar doses from us. We will deal with anybody who is planning to be up to no good.”

This will not be the first time Mnangagwa would have been embarrassed at a public event.

In February last year, Hurungwe East lawmaker, Sarah Mahoka, launched a broadside at the Vice-President and was followed by Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene six months later. – NewsDay

Related Posts
MDC Renewal Team gears for inaugural congress
MDC Renewal Team gears for inaugural congress
THE opposition MDC Renewal Team says preparations for its inaugural congress in Harare this weekend are at an advanced stage, with more than 7 000 delegates already accredited. BY SILAS NKALA The ...
READ MORE
Mujuru ‘exposes’ Zanu PF poll plot
Mujuru ‘exposes’ Zanu PF poll plot
HARARE - Former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) party, whose leading lights have intimate knowledge of President Robert Mugabe’s governing Zanu PF, says today’s million-man march by ...
READ MORE
Beleaguered Robert Mugabe runs amok again
Beleaguered Robert Mugabe runs amok again
HARARE - Rattled by the dramatic re-entry into formal national politics by former Vice President Joice Mujuru, President Robert Mugabe is embarking on a new wave of savage purges of ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Won’t Achieve Transitional Justice, Warns Former South African Truth And Reconciliation Commissioner
Zimbabwe Won’t Achieve Transitional Justice, Warns Former South African Truth And Reconciliation Commissioner
HARARE — While Zimbabwe is still to embark on its transitional justice journey from the pre-independence war to the upheavals after independence following the withdrawal of the National Peace and ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa’s woes escalates as Zanu PF cascades into no man’s land
Mnangagwa’s woes escalates as Zanu PF cascades into no man’s land
HARARE - As Zanu PF’s seemingly-unstoppable factional and succession wars become more manic, the party petition aimed at ousting embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from both his party and government ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Political Crisis: US issues travel warning to its citizens
Zimbabwe Political Crisis: US issues travel warning to its citizens
HARARE - The US embassy has warned its citizens to avoid areas where demonstrations are likely ahead of a large protest planned by Zimbabwe opposition parties for Harare on Friday. In ...
READ MORE
Suspected Zanu PF Activists Threaten to Kill MDC-T Supporters
Suspected Zanu PF Activists Threaten to Kill MDC-T Supporters
MASVINGO — The Zanu PF leadership in Gutu, Masvingo province, has threatened to punish supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change formation led by Morgan Tsvangirai, who recently attended a ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai’s MDC and Mujuru’s party in talks to topple Robert Mugabe
Tsvangirai’s MDC and Mujuru’s party in talks to topple Robert Mugabe
ZIMBABWE People First leader Joice Mujuru, MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe and the party’s secretary general Douglas Mwonzora as well as MDC proportional representation MP for Matabeleland South Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga reportedly ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai dragged to court
Tsvangirai dragged to court
HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai was yesterday dragged to court over allegations that he accused a senior military officer of having been a key player behind the political violence ...
READ MORE
Health woes: Robert Mugabe to spend 3 weeks in Far East
Health woes: Robert Mugabe to spend 3 weeks in Far East
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe is reportedly set to leave the country on another trip to Southeast Asia this week — hardly a month after returning from Singapore where he had gone ...
READ MORE
MDC Renewal Team gears for inaugural congress
Mujuru ‘exposes’ Zanu PF poll plot
Beleaguered Robert Mugabe runs amok again
Zimbabwe Won’t Achieve Transitional Justice, Warns Former South
Mnangagwa’s woes escalates as Zanu PF cascades into
Zimbabwe Political Crisis: US issues travel warning to
Suspected Zanu PF Activists Threaten to Kill MDC-T
Tsvangirai’s MDC and Mujuru’s party in talks to
Tsvangirai dragged to court
Health woes: Robert Mugabe to spend 3 weeks

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News