Woman squanders hubby’s bonus with lover

26th January 2017 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

HE who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favour from the Lord.

This Biblical scripture is however, a direct opposite of what a Bulawayo man experienced after he got married.

A frustrated Lucky Nyandoro laid bare his estranged wife Nobukhosi Moyo’s sexual proclivities saying she blew up his bonus money with her boyfriend she took out for a night of pleasure.

Nyandoro claimed Moyo, in a bid to hoodwink him into giving him his bank card, lied that she wanted money to take their sick child to hospital.

He said before Moyo spoiled her boyfriend only identified as Njabulo with the bonus, he discovered love messages on her phone which showed the two were in an intimate relationship.

Nyandoro, who was seeking a protection order against Moyo, said whenever he tried to reprimand her, she would grab him by his genitals or threaten to stab him with a kitchen knife.

“I have been married to Nobukhosi for one and half years and we have a child together. We started having problems when I discovered that she had been cheating on me.

“This was after I discovered some love messages in her phone. When I confronted her she started insulting and harassing me,” said Nyandoro, adding that Moyo was also threatening him saying whenever he retaliated she would report him to the police or go to his workplace to create a scene.

He added: “At one time she pulled out a knife and threatened to stab me with it before she went on to forcibly grab my genitals.

“After receiving my salary and bonus she took the bank card claiming she wanted money to take our sick child to the hospital. I was shocked when I discovered that from all the bonus money she only bought a bed and spent the rest with her boyfriend”.

In defence, Moyo said:

“I have since moved out of the house and infact he is the one who is disturbing my peace by bothering me for a reunion. He is also stalking me and I don’t want him to do that,” she said.

In her ruling the presiding magistrate Sithembile Ncube however, ordered Moyo not to go to Nyandoro’s home to harass or insult him as well as to disturb his peace in any way. – B-Metro

