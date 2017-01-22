News Ticker

Zimbabwe fake prophet Makandiwa defends himself

22nd January 2017 Staff Reporter Main News, Zimbabwe 0

United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has launched a vicious attack on critics who berated him over a controversial video posted online by his spokesperson Pastor Prime Kufa towards the end of last year.

In the video, believers are encouraged to seed money ranging from US$7, US$77, US$770, US$7 700 and US$77 000 as a sign of a covenant with God for the fulfilment of their 2017 hopes.

Critics across the religious and social divide said the call for the sacrifice was “extortionate”.

However, the UFIC leader had no kind words for his critics last Sunday, telling them to “mind their own business”.

He went on to announce during the church service that another round of sacrifice would be called for to give the Diaspora community a chance to seed.

Prophet Makandiwa told congregates that he is living an honest life, contrary to claims that he is ripping off church members of their hard-earned money.

Like many other young and charismatic clergymen, the prophet is leading a lavish lifestyle.

“Those who are not members of this congregation (UFIC) and do not believe in seeding must keep quiet and stop interfering in the governance of this ministry.

“They (critics) must know that each house has a father who determines what is right or wrong for his children or what relish the family will eat, it’s your choice and neighbours must just mind their own business.

“l have led an honest life and if I receive a word from God concerning this ministry, l will simply let you know for l have no obligation to withhold such information,” he said.

He encouraged Christians from denominations that do not believe in seeding to give the “seed” to UFIC.

“If your church does not believe in seeding don’t waste time in trying to educate your pastors, just bring your seed here and we will gladly receive it.

“As a ministry, we have come out clean, we do receive offerings from people and we do not deceive people into seeding for we have no obligation of robbing people of their money. The second window of seeding, especially for those in the Diaspora, is coming.”

“It is important to understand that l do not squander the money that the ministry receives through offerings or tithes. If l need money to spend, l openly ask the church and people give knowing that the money is for my personal use,” said the UFIC leader.

He said part of the money raised from the church is used to feed widows and orphans, paying school fees for the less privileged and constructing schools. Prophet Makandiwa then said all those who felt cheated by UFIC can have their money reimbursed.

“If anyone feels cheated please feel free to come with your receipts for tithes or offerings to our offices and make your complaint. I assure you that within an hour, we will reimburse all your money,” he said.

The concept of seeding has created a fierce debate in recent years.

Prophet Makandiwa’s close associate, Spirit Embassy leader Prophet Uebert Angel, was dragged to court some time ago by a Harare businessman over a Bentley Continental vehicle “seed”. The Sunday Mail

