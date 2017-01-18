Mnangagwa is my cousin: Mliswa

HARARE – Norton MP Temba Mliswa has dismissed claims that he belongs to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s faction, saying the embattled Midlands godfather is his cousin.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Mliswa said he does not belong to any Zanu PF faction.

“Yes, I am related to the vice president, he is my cousin, but this does not mean that I belong to the Lacoste faction, I have my own resources like in Norton,” Mliswa said.

However, in a sharp response on Twitter to Mliswa’s claims, Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo said: “So he wants his cousin to be president? Is he the only one with a cousin? Foolish!”

Speaking on how he beat Zanu PF’s Ronald Chindeza in the Norton by-election Mliswa said: “I campaigned with my own resources so it doesn’t make sense for people to say I support the Lacoste faction”.

“I am always linked to the vice presidents. First it was (former vice president Joice) Mujuru now it’s Mnangagwa. I think it’s a call from the people for me to be the vice president.”

“I differ with (Zanu PF political commissar Saviour) Kasukuwere on different issues but that doesn’t make him my enemy.”

Mliswa also savaged opposition parties saying they are directionless and warned them that the purported coalition will not work.

“There is a huge mistrust between us and the opposition. Do we need them? No. Do they need us? Yes.”

“Zimbabwe doesn’t need a president who is a politician but it needs someone who represents the will of the people. You cannot win an election without a component of Zanu PF. The coalition won’t work because they don’t have the numbers.”

Mliswa added that his Third Force Project will field a presidential candidate in 2018.