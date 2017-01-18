News Ticker

Lightning strike kills 6 mourners who were hiding under tree during funeral

18th January 2017 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Six people have been killed and three others were injured after lightning hit a tree they were sheltering under at a funeral .

Freak poor weather began during the service and the group took refuge under a tree to shelter themselves from the pouring rain.

But a bolt of lightning came “from nowhere” and hit the tree, killing six people on the spot – mostly elderly – while with three others were left seriously burnt.

The bizarre incident occurred in the Binga District, in the Matabeleland Region, Southern Zimbabwe.

Chief Siachilaba, who headed the service, said his hut was also hit but no-one was killed or injured in that incident.

He said that the six who died were attending his late sister’s funeral when the tragic incident occurred.

He said: “There were few houses to gather in when the weather started, which forced other people to seek shelter under the tree which was then struck by lightning.”

Chief Siachilaba said, in their culture, they gather for four days after one’s death and tragedy struck on the fourth day.

Those suffering burns were rushed to the nearby Binga District Hospital with their injuries, but have since been released back home.

Siachilaba village head, Mr Joe Mudimba, said the village was in “deep shock” following the tragedy.

He said: “We’re in deep shock because of what happened in our village.

“This is one of the darkest moments in the village and entire district.

“As I’m speaking right now, all the shops in the village are closed because everyone is grieving.

“It’s sad that we lost mostly elderly people.”

A villager, Mr Bazala Sinyele, stepped in to help following the bolt.

He said many were left with horrible memories of the accident.

“We provided the vehicle to rush the burnt victims to a nearby clinic where they were later transferred to Binga District Hospital,” he said. “An ambulance crew then came to the scene at around 6am and confirmed the six dead.”

The victims were not named in reports.

Related Posts
Desperate times: Mugabe Addresses Night Rally
Desperate times: Mugabe Addresses Night Rally
Bindura, – Embattled Zimbabwe strong man President Robert Mugabe on Friday left thousands of his followers to endure cold weather for hours before he did the unthinkable by addressing them during ...
READ MORE
Former MDC-T minister dies
Former MDC-T minister dies
Harare - A former MDC-T minister in the now-defunct Zimbabwean unity government, Thamsanqa Mahlangu, has died. Mahlangu passed away in a private hospital in Zimbabwe’s second capital city, Bulawayo, on Monday ...
READ MORE
Kasukuwere, Muchinguri fight over candidates
Kasukuwere, Muchinguri fight over candidates
HARARE - Chaos continues to reign supreme in Zanu PF with two members of the now fractious gang of four — Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Savior Kasukuwere crossing swords over candidates ...
READ MORE
Gushing praise for ‘Our Saving Grace’ as she turns 50
Gushing praise for ‘Our Saving Grace’ as she turns 50
Harare - Zimbabwe’s First Lady Grace Mugabe turned 50 on Thursday, and state media marked the occasion of her “golden jubilee” with a 14-page newspaper supplement full of gushing praise. In ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF hawks dismisses Mujuru’s party
Zanu PF hawks dismisses Mujuru’s party
HARARE - Hawks in President Robert Mugabe’s governing Zanu PF party have dismissed the launch of Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) movement. The officials, who include party political commissar Saviour ...
READ MORE
Another Round Of Grace Rallies On The Cards
Another Round Of Grace Rallies On The Cards
HARARE - First Lady Grace Mugabe will soon summon the country’s 10 provincial affairs ministers to her orphanage in Mazoe ostensibly for a field day which party insiders say could ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa sucked in property wrangle
Mnangagwa sucked in property wrangle
ACTING President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sucked into a property wrangle in which a Harare-based Cypriot businessman has invoked his name to wrest a multi-million business complex, from his co-shareholder. According ...
READ MORE
‘Mnangagwa must shut up’ – Mutasa
‘Mnangagwa must shut up’ – Mutasa
HARARE - Former Presidential Affairs minister, Didymus Mutasa, has warned Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to zip up “in his own interest” or risk being exposed as a charlatan who played ...
READ MORE
MDC’s Misihairabwi-Mushonga resigns
MDC’s Misihairabwi-Mushonga resigns
HARARE - National Assembly member for Umzingwane through proportional representation, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has resigned as MDC Secretary General. She tendered her resignation to party leader, Professor Welshman Ncube last week. The development ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa sucked into bribes scandal
Mnangagwa sucked into bribes scandal
VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is in the eye of a storm after some of his close allies allegedly demanded bribes from under siege commercial farmers trying to seek audience with the ...
READ MORE
Desperate times: Mugabe Addresses Night Rally
Former MDC-T minister dies
Kasukuwere, Muchinguri fight over candidates
Gushing praise for ‘Our Saving Grace’ as she
Zanu PF hawks dismisses Mujuru’s party
Another Round Of Grace Rallies On The Cards
Mnangagwa sucked in property wrangle
‘Mnangagwa must shut up’ – Mutasa
MDC’s Misihairabwi-Mushonga resigns
Mnangagwa sucked into bribes scandal

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News