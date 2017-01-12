News Ticker

Mathuthu sacked from Zimpapers

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

HARARE – Zimpapers has announced that The Southern Times editor Mduduzi Mathuthu will be leaving the company at the end of this month.

Mathuthu joined the group in November 2013 as editor of The Chronicle and quickly distinguished himself with some memorable front pages, a knack he carried over to The Southern Times, where his hand and craft were soon visible.Mathuthu, who had been deployed to Windhoek, Namibia, from July 2016 to head The Southern Times, a joint venture between Zimpapers and New Era of Namibia, has advised Zimpapers that he wishes to be closer to his ailing mother in Bulawayo and would like to pursue other interests.

A spokesperson for Zimpapers yesterday said the board and management wished to thank Mathuthu for his dedication and service and was confident that he would be successful in his future endeavours. Mathuthu said: “The last three years and two months have been an incredible journey on which I met and worked with some of the most amazing people, starting with The Chronicle and later The Southern Times.

“These experiences shaped me into a better journalist and a better person.

“It’s a sad moment to be leaving Zimpapers, the finest media company in Zimbabwe, but also a triumphant one too because we achieved some incredible things with colleagues. These great memories I will take to the grave.” – Herald

Related Posts
Zanele death saga takes new twist
Zanele death saga takes new twist
THE controversy surrounding the removal of Zanele Moyo’s heart and her subsequent burial without the organ has taken a new twist. Her family is disputing claims by South African health officials ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe: Witchcraft Fantasies, False Prophets, Diesel Mystic Spell Sluggish Governance
Zimbabwe: Witchcraft Fantasies, False Prophets, Diesel Mystic Spell Sluggish Governance
Perhaps the 2007 diesel mystic, Rotina Mavhunga that sent an entire government on a wild goose chase is a legendary example of how deep Zimbabweans can sink while seeking supernatural solutions to ...
READ MORE
Manyenyeni to bounce back as Harare Mayor
Manyenyeni to bounce back as Harare Mayor
HARARE - Suspended Harare Mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni is set to bounce back at Town House today after the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Ministry failed or decided ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF Dismisses Mujuru’s Move to Join Opposition Electoral Pact
Zanu PF Dismisses Mujuru’s Move to Join Opposition Electoral Pact
HARARE —The ruling Zanu PF has dismissed reports that former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s yet to be launched People First has signed an accord seeking to force the government’s hand to ...
READ MORE
New political order imminent, Mandaza
New political order imminent, Mandaza
ACADEMIC and political analyst, Dr Ibbo Mandaza, says Zimbabweans should brace themselves for a brighter future to be ushered in courtesy of the “porosity” and “confusion” in the political leadership. The ...
READ MORE
Zvoma snubs farewell party
Zvoma snubs farewell party
Zvoma was forced to retire from Parliament last November after he had reached the retirement age of 65, despite his efforts to ensure that the new constitution adopted t last ...
READ MORE
MDC-T denies Tsvangirai nearly destitute by Trevor Ncube’s newspaper
MDC-T denies Tsvangirai nearly destitute by Trevor Ncube’s newspaper
THE MDC-T party has dismissed as “hogwash” claims its leader, still a guest of the State at a posh Harare villa, is nearly destitute as the opposition party struggles with ...
READ MORE
‘Only our citizens can create the Zimbabwe we dream of’ – Mawarire
‘Only our citizens can create the Zimbabwe we dream of’ – Mawarire
THE Zimbabwean pastor behind the biggest protests against President Robert Mugabe in a decade on Monday stressed that the movement that he started was apolitical, and was about Zimbabweans taking ...
READ MORE
MDC-T Youths In Factional Fist Fight
MDC-T Youths In Factional Fist Fight
MASVINGO – In an incident that confirmed tensions between MDC – T party whips, youths aligned to provincial chairperson James Gumbi and party national executive member Bernad Chiondegwa on Saturday got ...
READ MORE
‘Zanu PF infighting has destroyed Zimbabwe’
‘Zanu PF infighting has destroyed Zimbabwe’
HARARE - Former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa says Zimbabwe is destined to remain a nation of street vendors unless post-congress Zanu PF leaders concentrate on fixing the country’s comatose ...
READ MORE
Zanele death saga takes new twist
Zimbabwe: Witchcraft Fantasies, False Prophets, Diesel Mystic Spell
Manyenyeni to bounce back as Harare Mayor
Zanu PF Dismisses Mujuru’s Move to Join Opposition
New political order imminent, Mandaza
Zvoma snubs farewell party
MDC-T denies Tsvangirai nearly destitute by Trevor Ncube’s
‘Only our citizens can create the Zimbabwe we
MDC-T Youths In Factional Fist Fight
‘Zanu PF infighting has destroyed Zimbabwe’

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News