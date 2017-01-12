Mathuthu sacked from Zimpapers

HARARE – Zimpapers has announced that The Southern Times editor Mduduzi Mathuthu will be leaving the company at the end of this month.

Mathuthu joined the group in November 2013 as editor of The Chronicle and quickly distinguished himself with some memorable front pages, a knack he carried over to The Southern Times, where his hand and craft were soon visible.Mathuthu, who had been deployed to Windhoek, Namibia, from July 2016 to head The Southern Times, a joint venture between Zimpapers and New Era of Namibia, has advised Zimpapers that he wishes to be closer to his ailing mother in Bulawayo and would like to pursue other interests.

A spokesperson for Zimpapers yesterday said the board and management wished to thank Mathuthu for his dedication and service and was confident that he would be successful in his future endeavours. Mathuthu said: “The last three years and two months have been an incredible journey on which I met and worked with some of the most amazing people, starting with The Chronicle and later The Southern Times.

“These experiences shaped me into a better journalist and a better person.

“It’s a sad moment to be leaving Zimpapers, the finest media company in Zimbabwe, but also a triumphant one too because we achieved some incredible things with colleagues. These great memories I will take to the grave.” – Herald