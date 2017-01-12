Man kills girlfriend over HIV status; ARVs sold out the deceased

WHAT was meant to be a nice outing turned tragic when a man stabbed his lover to death after he discovered she was secretly taking Antiretroviral drugs (ARVs).

Mxolisi Hlabano who is based in South Africa went home to the Jibajiba of Lupane for the holidays and one person on his mind was his lover Sithembiso Siziba who he took to Victoria Falls for a special outing.

While they were there having fun, Siziba’s phone rang and she reached for her bag. Unfortunately for her, ARVS fell down from the bag.

In fear Siziba tried to quickly return them but it was too late. Hlabano who had already noticed them asked questions.

At first Siziba tried lying but eventually admitted that she was on ART treatment.

An argument arose between the two leading to a verbal tirade. When tempers got to a head Hlabano reached for his okapi knife and stabbed Siziba twice on the chest, once on the neck and once below her mouth.

After committing the crime he attempted to flee but he was apprehended by onlookers leading to his arrest. Siziba died while being ferried to St-Lukes Hospital.

Hlabano appeared before Lupane resident magistsrate Ndumo Masuku facing a murder charge.

In his warned and cautioned statement he admitted to stabbing Siziba out of anger after realising that she never told him that she was on ARVs treatment.

He was remanded in custody to 10 January and told to apply for bail at the High Court. – B-Metro