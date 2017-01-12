News Ticker

Mum and my wife are prostitutes: says man

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

A MAN from Bulawayo’s New Lobengula is accusing his mother and wife of being prostitutes.

He also accuses his mother of killing their father using juju.

Mkhululi Mloyi (35) at times tries to kick his mother out of the family home.

Lizzy Nyoni (the mother) having heard enough decided to seek a peace order in a bid to end her son’s unbecoming behaviour.

Nyoni revealed that her son at times asks for cigarette money from her and when she fails to give him, he then starts shouting at her.

“He comes home drunk and tells me to leave his father’s house saying I am a witch who killed his father.

“He also shouts at his wife too accusing us of being prostitutes. Even his sisters do not have peace since he also chases them out of the house,” she said.

When Mloyi was given a chance to respond to the allegations, he asked for forgiveness.

“I ask for forgiveness. I acted in that manner out of anger. Most of the times I will be having arguments with my sisters and end up shouting at my mother as well,” said Mloyi.

The presiding magistrate Tancy Dube granted the order in favour of the applicant and in addition stated that if the respondent continues, he should move out of the house. –

