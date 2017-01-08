News Ticker

l spent a million in six months: Magaya

8th January 2017 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader, Prophet Walter Magaya, lost millions of dollars earned through ‘burning’ money deals during the hyper-inflation year of 2008 due to lavish spending.

Prophet Magaya revealed this at last Wednesday’s evening service while preaching on wisdom in line with the church’s 2017 theme of “Shifting to higher levels and maintaining them”.

He said when he went for shopping back then, he would order the closure of a certain supermarket in the capital’s central business district.

The PHD leader confessed that due to lack of wisdom, he did not invest the millions he made such that he was thrown back into poverty when the economy was dollarised.

“During those days I was one of the biggest exchange dealers. I had enough to stand on top of a hill. I got a million, which was the second million I had made; but it lasted six months. If you ask me what l did with it, I cannot remember.

“We would get into a supermarket in town, order them to close shop and tell them, ‘We are buying the whole shop’. But look at the things we would buy – biscuits and trolleys of meat.

“When we got to Chitungwiza, I would invite all the people who resided in my street for braai parties.

“As l was spending, I would say tomorrow l will do another deal but opportunities do not come every time. I have friends who invested properly at that time,” the 34-year-old said.

“A certain lady named Mrs Chanetsa cried when she came to where I lived for the deal we intended to enter into. She said she didn’t know I was struggling that much.

“I had a round small stove, one bed and a wardrobe. If you wanted to see your full reflection on my wardrobe’s mirror, you had to move some meters backwards. As four people, we would sleep on a single bed with two facing opposite sides so we could all fit,” the Mhondoro-bred prophet said.

Prophet Magaya now leads a congregation of thousands of people and is pursuing various business endeavours in farming and real estate.

He is constructing a multi-million dollar hotel, a stadium and guest houses in Waterfalls, Harare.

The prophet Magaya has also made several donations across different sectors.

Preaching from Proverbs 30:24-24, Prophet Magaya said Christians need to value relationships that can take them to another level, sacrifice for success and possess the imagination of what they need to achieve.

“Lack of wisdom makes the child of a millionaire die poor. The richest person is not so because they deserved to be rich, they knew how to be positioned. God is saying an ant is wiser than you because it knows every day is not the same.

“It saves before it spends. Do you have a mind that a day can change? People who are special to us don’t stay there forever, we need to know how to get the most out of them,” he said. The Sunday Mail

