Veteran journalist Bill Saidi dies

Veteran journalist and former Zimpapers editor, William Saidi, commonly known as Bill Saidi has died.
Saidi (79) died in Zambia yesterday. His passing on filtered through social media yesterday with several journalists expressing their shock at the news.
Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary-general, Foster Dongozi, said Saidi’s demise left the journalism fraternity poorer.
“As a union we are deeply saddened by the death of veteran journalist who has been in all manner of speaking seen it all in the industry and was a reservoir of knowledge and history pertaining to the media industry and that of the nationalist movement.
“Journalism is poorer following the death of Saidi. He was known for being a stickler for accuracy, professional and ethical journalism. We join his family and colleagues in mourning a pioneer of Zimbabwean journalism,” said Dongozi. Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (Zinef), acting chairperson Njabulo Ncube posted on his Facebook page ”Just received news that Bill Saidi passed on in Kitwe, Zambia today. No other details right now.”Journalist Ranga Mberi tweeted: “Sad to hear Bill Saidi has passed away.
Bill and Sam Munyavi were the two columnists I loved the most growing up. His wit was legendary! RIP” Saidi was once editor of the Sunday News and the Daily News. According to WeaverPress, Saidi was born in 1937, at David’s Mission, Marondera and educated in Zimbabwe. As both a writer and journalist, Saidi had his work published in Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia and elsewhere and in magazines such as African Parade, New Writing from Zambia, Okike and the Negro Digest.
They have also been published in various anthologies such as Voices of Zambia, and Norton’s Introduction to Literature (2010).
Saidi has also published novels: The Hanging (1978); Return of the Innocent (1979), Day of The Baboons (1988) Gwebede’s Wars (1989), and The Brothers of Chatima Road (1990).
He has written Who’s Who in Zimbabwe (1991) and a memoir A Sort of Life in Journalism (2011). He published two short stories with Weaver Press: ‘A Fine Day for a Funeral’ Writing Still (2003) and ‘The Winning Side’ Writing Now (2005). – Herald
HARARE - National Assembly speaker, Jacob Mudenda, says parliament will provide facilities for breastfeeding lawmakers to care for their babes during parliamentary sessions.
Mudenda made the remarks after lawmaker, Priscilla Misihairamwbi ...
HARARE — Civil Society Organization have condemned what they say was a violent state response to recent protests that hit Zimbabwe, which were organized by Pastor Evan Mawarire and Tajamuka-Sesijikile Campaign. ...
ZIMBABWE People First (ZimPF) has made sensational claims that it has inside information on how Zanu PF rigged elections particularly the disputed 2008 and 2013 polls.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
ZimPF official Retired ...
Harare - A senior opposition official in Zimbabwe is alleging that President Robert Mugabe's Zanu-PF party has now split into "at least four factions".
So serious has factional fighting become within ...
Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe has defied “death prophecies”, which had predicted he would not survive 2015.
The first such claim came in January when Austin Liabunya, founder and president of BSI ...
Harare - Diplomats in Zimbabwe on Wednesday expressed their disappointment over reports that the southern African country's censorship board had banned a documentary exploring the fraught constitution-making process.
Denmark's acting head ...
President Robert Mugabe has opted to attend a Zanu PF women’s league meeting on Friday instead of Botswana’s 50th anniversary at the invitation of Ian Khama, that country’s president.
President Robert ...
London – Mariah Carey wants to “launch an investigation” into her New Year’s Eve performance. The ‘Without You’ hitmaker has reportedly ordered her team to find out why her performance in Times Square, New York […]
London— Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has paid tribute to fellow British singer George Michael during a visit to a London homeless shelter. Michael died on Christmas Day at his home west of London. He was […]
If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]