News Ticker

Veteran journalist Bill Saidi dies

4th January 2017 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Veteran journalist and former Zimpapers editor, William Saidi, commonly known as Bill Saidi has died.

Saidi (79) died in Zambia yesterday. His passing on filtered through social media yesterday with several journalists expressing their shock at the news.

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary-general, Foster Dongozi, said Saidi’s demise left the journalism fraternity poorer.

“As a union we are deeply saddened by the death of veteran journalist who has been in all manner of speaking seen it all in the industry and was a reservoir of knowledge and history pertaining to the media industry and that of the nationalist movement.

“Journalism is poorer following the death of Saidi. He was known for being a stickler for accuracy, professional and ethical journalism. We join his family and colleagues in mourning a pioneer of Zimbabwean journalism,” said Dongozi. Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (Zinef), acting chairperson Njabulo Ncube posted on his Facebook page ”Just received news that Bill Saidi passed on in Kitwe, Zambia today. No other details right now.”Journalist Ranga Mberi tweeted: “Sad to hear Bill Saidi has passed away.

Bill and Sam Munyavi were the two columnists I loved the most growing up. His wit was legendary! RIP” Saidi was once editor of the Sunday News and the Daily News. According to WeaverPress, Saidi was born in 1937, at David’s Mission, Marondera and educated in Zimbabwe. As both a writer and journalist, Saidi had his work published in Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia and elsewhere and in magazines such as African Parade, New Writing from Zambia, Okike and the Negro Digest.

They have also been published in various anthologies such as Voices of Zambia, and Norton’s Introduction to Literature (2010).

Saidi has also published novels: The Hanging (1978); Return of the Innocent (1979), Day of The Baboons (1988) Gwebede’s Wars (1989), and The Brothers of Chatima Road (1990).

He has written Who’s Who in Zimbabwe (1991) and a memoir A Sort of Life in Journalism (2011). He published two short stories with Weaver Press: ‘A Fine Day for a Funeral’ Writing Still (2003) and ‘The Winning Side’ Writing Now (2005). – Herald

Related Posts
Priscilla Takes Baby to Parly to Unearth Lack of Breastfeeding Facilities
Priscilla Takes Baby to Parly to Unearth Lack of Breastfeeding Facilities
HARARE - National Assembly speaker, Jacob Mudenda, says parliament will provide facilities for breastfeeding lawmakers to care for their babes during parliamentary sessions. Mudenda made the remarks after lawmaker, Priscilla Misihairamwbi ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Police Brutality Worrying Democracy Activists
Zimbabwe Police Brutality Worrying Democracy Activists
HARARE — Civil Society Organization have condemned what they say was a violent state response to recent protests that hit Zimbabwe, which were organized by Pastor Evan Mawarire and Tajamuka-Sesijikile Campaign. ...
READ MORE
‘We know how Zanu PF steals elections’
‘We know how Zanu PF steals elections’
ZIMBABWE People First (ZimPF) has made sensational claims that it has inside information on how Zanu PF rigged elections particularly the disputed 2008 and 2013 polls. BY BLESSED MHLANGA ZimPF official Retired ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF has now split into 4 factions
Zanu PF has now split into 4 factions
Harare - A senior opposition official in Zimbabwe is alleging that President Robert Mugabe's Zanu-PF party has now split into "at least four factions". So serious has factional fighting become within ...
READ MORE
Mugabe defies ’death prophets’ by living into 2016
Mugabe defies ’death prophets’ by living into 2016
Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe has defied “death prophecies”, which had predicted he would not survive 2015. The first such claim came in January when Austin Liabunya, founder and president of BSI ...
READ MORE
You continue voting for MDC; no development in Binga – Mpofu
You continue voting for MDC; no development in Binga – Mpofu
BINGA - Zanu-PF politburo member from Matabeleland North Obert Mpofu has said Binga is lagging behind in development because it always votes for the opposition MDC-T party that will never ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF ‘bedroom coup’ takes hold
Zanu PF ‘bedroom coup’ takes hold
WITH the way events are panning out in the fractious Zanu PF party, it is becoming increasingly clear President Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace is now not only in charge of ...
READ MORE
Diplomats decry banning of Zimbabwe constitution doccie
Diplomats decry banning of Zimbabwe constitution doccie
Harare - Diplomats in Zimbabwe on Wednesday expressed their disappointment over reports that the southern African country's censorship board had banned a documentary exploring the fraught constitution-making process. Denmark's acting head ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa fingered in controversial Supreme Court ruling
Mnangagwa fingered in controversial Supreme Court ruling
  HARARE-AN attempt by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to use the courts to settle scores with former BP Shell (now Zuva Petroleum) workers who tried to throw spanners into a business ...
READ MORE
Sulking Robert Mugabe turns down Khama invitation
Sulking Robert Mugabe turns down Khama invitation
President Robert Mugabe has opted to attend a Zanu PF women’s league meeting on Friday instead of Botswana’s 50th anniversary at the invitation of Ian Khama, that country’s president. President Robert ...
READ MORE
Priscilla Takes Baby to Parly to Unearth Lack
Zimbabwe Police Brutality Worrying Democracy Activists
‘We know how Zanu PF steals elections’
Zanu PF has now split into 4 factions
Mugabe defies ’death prophets’ by living into 2016
You continue voting for MDC; no development in
Zanu PF ‘bedroom coup’ takes hold
Diplomats decry banning of Zimbabwe constitution doccie
Mnangagwa fingered in controversial Supreme Court ruling
Sulking Robert Mugabe turns down Khama invitation

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News