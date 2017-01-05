News Ticker

Man demands lobola back

5th January 2017 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

YOU slept with her and you paid for it!

That message could be ringing in an irritating way for a Bulawayo man who demanded his lobola payment back only to be told it was the money he paid for having sex.

$2 275 is not a joke and Bhekimpilo Ngwenya from Pumula North suburb said his ex-lover Nosisa Masibi’s mother Malcha Moyo is refusing to give him back his money.

What ticks him off is that Nosisa’s mother once promised to give him the money when her daughter’s new boyfriend paid lobola but that never happened despite the fact that Nosisa is wedding on Sunday.

Ngwenya said in a bid to apparently stop him from pursuing them for his money, Nosisa in April this year approached the Bulawayo Civil Court seeking a restraining order against him.

Nosisa was granted the order after she indicated to the court that Ngwenya was now violent towards her and was always threatening to kill her as punishment for dumping him.“The protection order was just a way to stop me from demanding the bride price I paid to her parents. What happened is that we had agreed that I was going to marry her and I paid a lobola deposit of $2 275.

“After sometime, I was shocked that her parents had refused to bless the marriage saying it was no longer possible for me to marry her since I was not a Christian. As if that is not enough her mother told me that she won’t give me back the money because I slept with her daughter.

“I was not forcing her, she was the one who was coming to my place of residence and demanding to sleep with me since I was also paying for her school fees.

“Since my efforts to engage them have failed I am planning to take a legal route so that I recover my money,” said a disgruntled Ngwenya.

When contacted for comment Nosisa who initially confirmed that Ngwenya was her ex-lover later hung up when this reporter enquired about the money which he is demanding from her parents.

Her mother could not be reached for comment as her mobile phone went unanswered by the time of going to print. – B-metro

