Healer hangs self at in-laws after failing to kill wife

LOVE gone sour? A woman from the Masogwe area of Mwenezi is thanking her God for surviving brutal attacks by her husband who attempted to kill her after being given an ultimatum by his new in-laws to divorce her before marrying their daughter.

However, for the traditional healer Letmore Mageleza (26) divorcing his first wife Angela Gudo (24) was not the best option, he therefore, attempted to kill her.

He reportedly locked her in the house for three days beating her only on the head.

Fortunately, Gudo survived, but suffered deep cuts on the head and ran back to her parents’ home.

The fuming Mageleza followed her the following day, but Gudo’s parents stopped him from entering their homestead only to find him the next morning hanging dead at their homestead.

“Mageleza tried to kill me first before hanging himself at my parents homestead.

“Trouble started when he went for lobola negotiations at his 14- year-old girlfriend’s place. They refused to take his money saying he should first take me back to my parents.

“When he returned, he started beating me up and he made it clear that he wanted to kill me,” said Gudo.

She revealed that she does not even know how she survived as Mageleza used a log to beat her up.

“He did not want to take me back to my parents, so he wanted me dead. I do not even know how I survived because he only beat me on the head for a period of three days.

“I managed to flee and went to my parents’ homestead where he followed me but they chased him away.

“On the following day, I woke up early in the morning because I wanted to go to the hospital and to my surprise I saw him hanging on a tree at our homestead,” said the disturbed Gudo.

She then informed her parents and the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene.

In his suicide note, Mageleza asked his wife to take care of their three children stating that given another life, he wanted two wives.

Mageleza’s grandmother Ellen Mkachana said he committed suicide after failing to marry a second wife.

“We suspect he got disappointed,” she said. – B-Metro