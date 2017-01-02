News Ticker

Former governor and veteran nationalist Peter Chanetsa dies

2nd January 2017 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Christopher Mushohwe flanked by his Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development counterpart Professor Jonathan Moyo talks to former Mashonaland West governor Peter Chanetsa at Victoria Chitepo’s residence in Mt Pleasant, Harare — (Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba)

Veteran politician and first black Government chief of protocol Peter Chanetsa (70) has died. The former Mashonaland West Resident Minister and Governor succumbed to heart failure early yesterday morning at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Christopher Mushohwe flanked by his Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development counterpart Professor Jonathan Moyo talks to former Mashonaland West governor Peter Chanetsa at Victoria Chitepo’s residence in Mt Pleasant, Harare — (Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba)

Family spokesperson Mr Kenneth Chanetsa said his brother had been in and out of hospital for a long time. He described Chanetsa as a “firm but generous family member”.

“We lost him just after midnight (yesterday) and the doctors have confirmed that his heart failed,” Mr Chanetsa said.

“As a family, we have lost a pillar of strength, father, brother and an unmatched advisor. Everyone looked up to him for advice and now that he is no more, we do not know how we will manage. He died loving and working for his political party, Zanu-PF. We will only know the burial arrangements later after consulting with the relevant offices.”

Chanetsa — a former Member of Parliament in Hurungwe, was a Zanu-PF Central Committee member at the time of his death.

The Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial leadership yesterday said they were in the process of recommending that he be declared a national hero.

Zanu PF provincial chairperson, Ephraim Chengeta, said:

“Considering his traceable work for the party and Government, we are looking forward to the highest honour (national hero status) but we have not yet sat as a province to come up with one voice with regards to the hero status.

“He was someone who worked and occupied senior positions in the party and government and we are still consulting with other senior members of the party in the province.”

 Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe, who visited Chanetsa’s Borrowdale home yesterday, said he worked with former Chief of Protocol for a long time.

“I worked with him for long when he was Chief of Protocol while I was the principal director responsible for State residences,” he said.

“We worked closely and I found out that he was focused, hardworking and disciplined. He is the longest serving Chief of Protocol the President has ever had.”

He went on: “He is a cadre who worked for the party from Tanzania during the liberation struggle. To this day, he was a forthright party loyalist, somebody who has never deviated from the party line. He has been involved in different structures of the party and we will miss him as a country. We thank him for what he has done for the party and Government.”

Hurungwe West National Assembly member and Zanu-PF Mashonaland West deputy chairperson Keith Guzah said the province had been robbed of “wise counsel”.

“He was a strong and resolute patriot,” he said. “He was a key figure in the current political discourse who will be sadly missed by the entire province and nation at large. We are currently in the process of discussing with our leadership with regards to a status that will be so befitting. He worked tirelessly from the time of the liberation struggle and worked closely with President Mugabe. As a province, we learnt a lot from him because he has always been imparting in us the need to always remain patriotic.”

Chanetsa was the first black Chief of Protocol at independence before being appointed Mashonaland West Resident Minister and Governor in 1996.

Family members said apart from being a politician and farmer, Chanetsa had interests in the safari and fishing businesses. Born on July 15 1946 in Chinhoyi, Chanetsa first had his education in that area before proceeding to Mabvuku in the then Salisbury.

He then went to Mwanza, Tanzania, where he later hooked up with other locals and received military training in that country. He came back at independence in 1980. He is survived by wife Beatrice and three children.

Mourners are gathered at No. 6 Iona Close, Borrowdale, while others are at his Biri Farm in Zvimba. The Herald

Related Posts
Zimbabwe Asylum Seeker Says Life Is Tough in Britain
Zimbabwe Asylum Seeker Says Life Is Tough in Britain
LONDON — A Zimbabwean seeking asylum in the United Kingdom says life is hard in Britain where she is not allowed to look for a job. Ester Nyambi, who sought asylum ...
READ MORE
Southlea Park residents fight Chiyangwa
Southlea Park residents fight Chiyangwa
A STORM is brewing in Harare South’s Odar Housing Development Consortium (OHDC) where residents have threatened to disregard the new landowner Phillip Chiyangwa, alleging he acquired it corruptly. Everson Mushava/Obey Manayiti The ...
READ MORE
Tomana’s reign marred by scandalous decisions
Tomana’s reign marred by scandalous decisions
WHEN suspended Prosecutor-General (PG) Johannes Tomana (pictured) was appointed Attorney-General (AG) in December 2008 many in the legal fraternity saw this as a surprise move as he was neither a ...
READ MORE
2018 poll rumble: Mujuru Vs Mugabe
2018 poll rumble: Mujuru Vs Mugabe
HARARE - With President Robert Mugabe’s warring Zanu PF having officially split into two bitterly opposed formations, it is becoming more and more likely that former Vice President Joice Mujuru ...
READ MORE
Tables Turned Against Saviour Kasukuwere
Tables Turned Against Saviour Kasukuwere
MEMBERS of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) are ratcheting up pressure on President Robert Mugabe to demote or dismiss national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere at the ruling ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe remains highly corrupt, says graft watchdog
Zimbabwe remains highly corrupt, says graft watchdog
HARARE,– Zimbabwe continues to fare dismally in a major global corruption index, ranked at 150 out of 168 countries, according to results of a 2015 survey published by Transparency International ...
READ MORE
Mugabe regime gives vendors more time
Mugabe regime gives vendors more time
Harare - President Robert Mugabe's government has pushed back an unpopular Monday deadline for thousands of vendors to vacate the streets of Harare and other towns as it readies for crunch by-elections ...
READ MORE
Another massive blow for Mnangagwa
Another massive blow for Mnangagwa
HARARE - It appears as if it does not rain but pour for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF camp, as well as the VP’s mooted ambitions to succeed President ...
READ MORE
Mutsvangwa, Case Of Principle Or Arrogance?
Mutsvangwa, Case Of Principle Or Arrogance?
EMBATTLED Zanu PF politician Christopher Mutsvangwa is latest among a growing list of party loyalists to take the inglorious walk of shame after he was Friday sent packing as War ...
READ MORE
Police beat up and gassed War Vets as tensions rise
Police beat up and gassed War Vets as tensions rise
HARARE - As the factional succession fights in Zanu PF intensify, police on Thursday morning reportedly stopped a planned war veterans’ rally that was due to be held at the ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Asylum Seeker Says Life Is Tough in
Southlea Park residents fight Chiyangwa
Tomana’s reign marred by scandalous decisions
2018 poll rumble: Mujuru Vs Mugabe
Tables Turned Against Saviour Kasukuwere
Zimbabwe remains highly corrupt, says graft watchdog
Mugabe regime gives vendors more time
Another massive blow for Mnangagwa
Mutsvangwa, Case Of Principle Or Arrogance?
Police beat up and gassed War Vets as

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News